AVN 65.22 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
BAFL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.54%)
BOP 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.36%)
CNERGY 3.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.33%)
DGKC 42.04 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.51%)
EPCL 46.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FCCL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3%)
FFL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.22%)
FLYNG 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.29%)
GGL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 72.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.78%)
KAPCO 25.78 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-11.04%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
MLCF 25.51 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.34%)
NETSOL 77.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.3%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.67%)
PAEL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.48%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PPL 69.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.26%)
PRL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.74%)
TPLP 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
TRG 112.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
UNITY 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 4,103 Decreased By -5.7 (-0.14%)
BR30 14,535 Decreased By -58.8 (-0.4%)
KSE100 41,335 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.24%)
KSE30 15,527 Decreased By -48.7 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Buzdar denies owning any property in Spain, US

Recorder Report Published 08 Mar, 2023 07:41am
Follow us

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister and PTI leader Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that he had no property in Spain or USA.

On Tuesday he visited the NAB offices here and responded to the queries put to him by a NAB team, sources said.

Talking to media outside NAB Lahore office, Usman Buzdar denied that he had any property either in Spain or the USA and said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as well as the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had all the record about his properties.

When asked whether he saw elections on time, he said, whatever is held should be in accordance with the Constitution.

To another query about becoming the Punjab Chief Minister again, Buzdar said that he was a worker of the PTI and would accept any assignment his leader Imran Khan would entrust to him. However, he said that a number of development projects were initiated during his tenure as CM. “The kind of governance I introduced is matchless,” Buzdar claimed.

Answering another question, he said he appeared before the NAB on the court order and answered all the questions for three hours. “We are the people’s representatives and are answerable for our deeds,” he said.

It may be noted that an accountability court had extended the interim bail to Usman Buzdar till March 16.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NAB Usman Buzdar FBR ECP PTI leader

Comments

1000 characters

Buzdar denies owning any property in Spain, US

Senate panel told: IMF ‘demands’ to determine fate of ongoing talks

Senate panel directs USC to ensure availability of kitchen items in Ramazan

PKR depreciation, borrowing: Debt stocks soar to Rs55trn by Jan-end

FBR unveils updated ST and FED laws

FBR restores ‘FASTER’ system

Import of solar panels: SBP asks govt to prepare list of ‘reputable’ suppliers

PAC directs AGP to conduct ‘audit’ of SC

Real estate agents, others: FBR to impose penalties if suspicious transactions not reported to FMU

Counterterrorism programmes: Pakistan, US express resolve to deepen cooperation

Imran ‘most popular leader’: Gallup survey

Read more stories