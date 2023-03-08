Buzdar denies owning any property in Spain, US

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister and PTI leader Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that he had no property in Spain or USA.

On Tuesday he visited the NAB offices here and responded to the queries put to him by a NAB team, sources said.

Talking to media outside NAB Lahore office, Usman Buzdar denied that he had any property either in Spain or the USA and said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as well as the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had all the record about his properties.

When asked whether he saw elections on time, he said, whatever is held should be in accordance with the Constitution.

To another query about becoming the Punjab Chief Minister again, Buzdar said that he was a worker of the PTI and would accept any assignment his leader Imran Khan would entrust to him. However, he said that a number of development projects were initiated during his tenure as CM. “The kind of governance I introduced is matchless,” Buzdar claimed.

Answering another question, he said he appeared before the NAB on the court order and answered all the questions for three hours. “We are the people’s representatives and are answerable for our deeds,” he said.

It may be noted that an accountability court had extended the interim bail to Usman Buzdar till March 16.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023