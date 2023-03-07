AVN 65.22 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
BAFL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.54%)
BOP 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.36%)
CNERGY 3.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.33%)
DGKC 42.04 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.51%)
EPCL 46.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FCCL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3%)
FFL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.22%)
FLYNG 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.29%)
GGL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 72.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.78%)
KAPCO 25.78 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-11.04%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
MLCF 25.51 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.34%)
NETSOL 77.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.3%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.67%)
PAEL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.48%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PPL 69.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.26%)
PRL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.74%)
TPLP 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
TRG 112.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
UNITY 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 4,103 Decreased By -5.7 (-0.14%)
BR30 14,535 Decreased By -58.8 (-0.4%)
KSE100 41,335 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.24%)
KSE30 15,527 Decreased By -48.7 (-0.31%)
Sri Lankan shares end higher in anticipation of $2.9bn IMF loan

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2023 06:15pm
Sri Lankan shares rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, lifted by gains in financial stocks, as the crisis-hit country awaited the approval of a $2.9-billion loan.

The CSE All-Share index rose 2.1% to 9,642.94. The index had settled 1.2% higher on Friday; markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.

Sri Lanka’s central bank had on Friday raised its standing deposit facility and standing lending facility rates by a 100 basis points each and said it would relax its currency band to move towards a market-determined exchange rate.

Sri Lanka expects final approval from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the $2.9-billion loan in the third or fourth week of March, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Tuesday, adding that new support from China meant all funding requirements had been met.

Financial services company LOLC Finance and communication services company Dialog Axiata added the biggest boosts to the index, rising 6.7% and 9.9%, respectively.

Trading volume rose to 115 million shares from 93.6 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 3.44 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($10.75 million), compared with 2.86 billion Sri Lankan rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading stocks worth 389.9 million Sri Lankan rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 3.23 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

