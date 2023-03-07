AVN 65.22 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
BAFL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.54%)
BOP 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.36%)
CNERGY 3.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.33%)
DGKC 42.04 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.51%)
EPCL 46.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FCCL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3%)
FFL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.22%)
FLYNG 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.29%)
GGL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 72.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.78%)
KAPCO 25.78 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-11.04%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
MLCF 25.51 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.34%)
NETSOL 77.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.3%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.67%)
PAEL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.48%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PPL 69.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.26%)
PRL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.74%)
TPLP 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
TRG 112.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
UNITY 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 4,103 Decreased By -5.7 (-0.14%)
BR30 14,535 Decreased By -58.8 (-0.4%)
KSE100 41,335 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.24%)
KSE30 15,527 Decreased By -48.7 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran was ousted from power to save nation: Asif Zardari

  • Former President of Pakistan says coalition parties fully aware of the economic challenges
BR Web Desk Published 07 Mar, 2023 06:15pm
Follow us

Former President of Pakistan and the co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari said on Tuesday that the ruling coalition had to topple former prime minister Imran Khan's government to stop him from "selling out the nation," Aaj News reported.

Addressing a party workers' gathering in Vehari, Zardari said that the coalition parties had full cognizance of the economic challenges.

"It's not that we didn't know how bad the economic situation was. We knew it. But we had to stop Imran Khan. Otherwise, he'd have sold the nation to Pakistan's enemies," Zardari said.

The former president said Imran was a zero in the government and had no control over inflation or other things.

"Now that he is out of power, he criticizes the rising inflation," Asif Zardari said, adding that Imran Khan was directly responsible for the country's current economic situation.

Zardari says will never hold talks with Imran

PPP's co-chair said during his tenure, there was no inflation and the stock market was above the 35,000-point mark.

He said the inflation went out of control during the PTI government and hasn't been controlled ever since.

Zardari said the government had full cognizance of the spiraling inflation, but expressed the belief that his supporters would understand the economic situation and not hold it against the party.

Zardari said he has personal contacts with the people of Vehari.

The PPP supremo said Imran Khan did not win the by-elec­tion in Rajanpur on the ba­sis of popularity, but due to price-hike and the women voted for his party because they run the kitchen for the family.

To a question about contesting elections on a National Assembly seat from Vehari, he said that “if you people are inviting me to contest, then I do not have any objection.”

PPP Imran Khan Asif Zardari

Comments

1000 characters

Imran was ousted from power to save nation: Asif Zardari

Marginal gain: rupee settles at 277.87 against US dollar

Imran Khan never made request to meet COAS: Fawad Chaudhry

IMF temporarily hikes limits on members’ annual, cumulative access to its resources

Russia, six Afghanistan’s neighbours including Pakistan set up club to discuss road to peace

Afghan delegation to visit Pakistan soon: Khawaja Asif

Pakistan’s fintech Trukkr says it has raised $6.4mn in seed funding

Explosion kills four in crowded Dhaka market

Careem intends to launch women-driven motorbike service for Pakistani females

China’s Xi Jinping slams US-led ‘suppression’

Sri Lanka president says China agrees to restructure loans

Read more stories