Zardari says will never hold talks with Imran

NNI Published 06 Mar, 2023 06:22am
KARACHI: Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari has said that he does consider Imran Khan as a politician. In an interview with a TV channel, he said they will not talk to Khan under any circumstances. “If there is an election, we will definitely take part in it,” he vowed.

Asif Zardari said the main reason behind the increasing popularity of Imran Khan is the rampant poverty in the country. Zardari said that Pervaiz Elahi has staked his political future on someone’s phone.

To a question, he replied that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and business cannot go together. To another question, he said that the return of Mian Nawaz Sharif is his own problem.

The former president said that the removal of Miftah Ismail was PML-N’s decision. He also clarified that there was no discussion about the election in the meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A. Tahir Mar 06, 2023 07:21am
Zardari is an icon of crimes and corruption! Why IK should talk to this crook!
