AVN 65.74 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.01%)
BAFL 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
BOP 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
DGKC 42.17 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.83%)
EPCL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.76%)
FFL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.65%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.46%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HUBC 72.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-10.63%)
KEL 2.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
MLCF 25.45 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.09%)
NETSOL 78.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.84%)
OGDC 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.52%)
PAEL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.86%)
PIBTL 3.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 70.36 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.53%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.04%)
TPLP 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 113.30 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.03%)
UNITY 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 8.4 (0.2%)
BR30 14,661 Increased By 67.4 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,506 Increased By 71.4 (0.17%)
KSE30 15,569 Decreased By -7.4 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia’s central bank raises rates 25 bp to over 10 year high at 3.60%

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2023 11:19am
Follow us

SYDNEY: Australia’s central bank raised its cash rate 25 basis points to the highest in more than a decade at 3.60% on Tuesday and said it expects further tightening will be needed to curb inflation.

Wrapping up its March policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said wages growth was still consistent with the inflation target and recent data suggested a lower risk of a cycle in which prices and wages chase one another.

In a dovish step, the central bank changed a reference to further rate “increases”, saying instead that “further tightening” would be needed.

Australia’s central bank says more rate pain needed to tame inflation

This was the tenth hike since last May, lifting rates by a total of 350 basis points.

Australia's central bank

Comments

1000 characters

Australia’s central bank raises rates 25 bp to over 10 year high at 3.60%

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Toshakhana case: court resumes hearing

SOEs: MoF prepares draft policy

Pak-US counterterrorism talks kicked off

Jul-Nov period: Nepra allows imposition of power surcharges

Rs12bn will be given for 7th Census: ECC approves Hajj Policy 2023 with $90m forex cover

Arrangements aimed at restoring ‘FASTER’ finalised

Cargo processing: FBR enforces Pak-Uzbek transit trade agreement

FBR’s SRO notifies Tajikistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Rules, 2023

Tentative date 10th: PM likely to inaugurate two Thar-coal projects

Read more stories