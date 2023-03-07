AVN 65.13 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.12%)
Plea against Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act rejected: Setting minimum age for marriage not against Islamic injunctions: FSC

Terence J Sigamony Published 07 Mar, 2023 03:16am
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the vires of the Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act, 2013, saying the Act is not against the injunctions of Islam as laid down in the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

The Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act, 2013 set the minimum age of marriage for both girls and boys at 18 years in the province.

A full bench comprising Chief Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwar and Justice Khadim Hussain Shaikh heard the petition filed by a citizen.

Any marriage under age of 18 declared illegal

The FSC held that “setting a minimum age for marriage i.e. an act which is “mobah” (permissible) and not absolutely “fard” (mandatory) like marriage is in accordance with the injunctions of Islam because such fixation of minimum age limit provides reasonable time period to girls to complete basic education at least, which normally helps in developing mental maturity (Rushd) in a person”.

The judgment said that fixing of an age limit to enter into marriage by the state or a government, as is done in the impugned law, is not against the injunctions of Islam.

“The act of setting a minimum age limit for marriage and setting age for an adult eligible to solemnise marriage vide impugned Section 2(a) of the Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act, 2013 is not against the injunctions of Islam as laid down in the Holy Quran and Sunnah,” it said. The petitioner had claimed that the Act was un-Islamic and violated the injunctions of Islam.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the FSC held that the Act is in accordance with the injunctions of Islam, and therefore, does not violate any constitutional or Islamic provisions. The court further stated that Section 2(a) of the Act is in line with the Islamic teachings of protecting the rights of children and ensuring their well-being.

The Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act, 2013 was enacted to prevent child marriages by fixing a minimum age limit and promote the protection of children’s rights in the province.

Federal Shariat Court FSC Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act minimum age for marriage

