AVN 65.13 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.12%)
BAFL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.96%)
BOP 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.65%)
DGKC 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
EPCL 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.67%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.64%)
FFL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
HUBC 72.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.33%)
KAPCO 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.19%)
MLCF 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
NETSOL 77.34 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.26%)
OGDC 86.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.88%)
PAEL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.57%)
PIBTL 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PPL 70.11 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.59%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.26%)
SNGP 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.38%)
TRG 112.47 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.69%)
UNITY 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,108 Increased By 5.6 (0.14%)
BR30 14,594 Increased By 76.7 (0.53%)
KSE100 41,434 Increased By 97.3 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,576 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Japan consulate holds Karate workshop

Press Release Published 07 Mar, 2023 03:16am
Follow us

KARACHI: Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi in cooperation with the Japan Karate Association (JKA), hosted a two-day “JKA National Karate Training Seminar 2023” on March 4 & 5, at the Japan Information and Culture Centre (JICC).

Karate is one of an internationally recognised martial arts originating in Japan and has become popular in Pakistan too with an estimated 40,000 Karate players in the country.

SHIINA Katsutoshi Sensei, a leading Karate master from Japan and JKA HQ Japan’s Technical Director, flew in from Japan especially to conduct the workshop. SHIINA is 7th Dan [The levels are divided into “Kyu” and “Dan”, and the levels start from Kyu (10 to 1) to Dan (1 to 10)]. SHIINA was accompanied by KANDA Osamu Sensei and TANAKA Junko Sensei. TANAKA is the first Japanese female instructor to travel to Pakistan for Karate training workshop.

This workshop offered opportunities not only for the practitioners to enhance their Karate skills but also for people of Pakistan to study the philosophy and spirits of Japanese traditional martial arts. During the two-day workshop, around 60Pakistani Karate practitioners participated in the training sessions and tested for Kyu or Dan promotions.

At the closing ceremony, Consul General of Japan in Karachi, ODAGIRI Toshio paid his gratitude to Japanese trainers and JKA and stressed that such sporting exchange will help build bridges between different cultures and strengthen the bonds of mutual understanding between Japan and Pakistan. SHIINA Sensei expressed his gladness to witness the passion of young Karate players and stressed on the importance of constant practice and hard work.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Japan JICC JKA Japan consulate Karate workshop

Comments

1000 characters

Japan consulate holds Karate workshop

SOEs: MoF prepares draft policy

Court rejects IK’s plea, upholds arrest warrant

Pak-US counterterrorism talks kicked off

Jul-Nov period: Nepra allows imposition of power surcharges

Rs12bn will be given for 7th Census: ECC approves Hajj Policy 2023 with $90m forex cover

Arrangements aimed at restoring ‘FASTER’ finalised

Cargo processing: FBR enforces Pak-Uzbek transit trade agreement

FBR’s SRO notifies Tajikistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Rules, 2023

Plea against Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act rejected: Setting minimum age for marriage not against Islamic injunctions: FSC

Tentative date 10th: PM likely to inaugurate two Thar-coal projects

Read more stories