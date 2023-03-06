AVN 65.13 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.12%)
BAFL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.96%)
BOP 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.65%)
DGKC 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
EPCL 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.67%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.64%)
FFL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
HUBC 72.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.33%)
KAPCO 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.19%)
MLCF 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
NETSOL 77.34 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.26%)
OGDC 86.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.88%)
PAEL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.57%)
PIBTL 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PPL 70.11 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.59%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.26%)
SNGP 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.38%)
TRG 112.47 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.69%)
UNITY 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,108 Increased By 5.6 (0.14%)
BR30 14,594 Increased By 76.7 (0.53%)
KSE100 41,434 Increased By 97.3 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,576 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper slides as China’s growth target disappoints

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2023 05:33pm
Follow us

LONDON: Copper prices slid on Monday as disappointment with China’s growth target hit sentiment ahead of U.S. data that could influence the direction of interest rates and the dollar.

Traders said that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony on Tuesday and Wednesday will also be closely scrutinised for clues on the outlook for U.S. interest rates and the dollar.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1.8% at $8,833 a tonne by 1133 GMT. It gained more than 3% last week after a Fed official said he favoured steady quarter-point increases to interest rates.

“China’s growth target wasn’t very encouraging for industrial metals markets,” one metals trader said. “Focus this week will be on Powell and the monthly U.S. jobs report.”

Top metals consumer China set a modest target for economic growth of about 5% this year as it kicked-off the annual session of its National People’s Congress (NPC) on Sunday.

The widely watched U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday is expected to show 200,000 new jobs were created in February.

“A wide divergence from that 200,000 could change views on U.S. interest rates,” another trader said.

Also weighing on copper were rising inventories.

Stocks in LME-registered warehouses are up more than 10% since March 1 at 72,400 tonnes. In warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange socks have fallen in recent days but are still up more than 340% since late December at 240,980 tonnes.

Traders say the discount for the cash LME contract over three-month copper at about $25 a tonne suggests the market is not worried about supplies on the LME market.

In other metals, aluminium fell 1.7% to $2,363 a tonne, zinc shed 2.3% to $3,006, lead gained 0.3% to $2,126, tin was down 2.2% at $24,215 and nickel eased by 0.6% to $24,450.

Copper LME copper copper price

Comments

1000 characters

Copper slides as China’s growth target disappoints

Pakistan has to give assurances on financing BOP deficit: IMF

Rupee maintains positive momentum, settles at 277.92

At least 9 killed, several injured in Balochistan’s Bolan blast

Toshakhana case: court dismisses Imran's plea seeking suspension of arrest warrant

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 28% in February

President Xi vows to boost China’s manufacturing

Governor KP invites ECP for consultation on election date

PM urges global community to address 'unsustainable debt burden' of poor countries

Saudi deposits $5bn in quake-hit Turkiye’s central bank

PTI challenges ban on Imran Khan's speeches in LHC

Read more stories