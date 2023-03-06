Tributes pour in for veteran actor Muhammed Qavi Khan

Tributes poured in for veteran actor Muhammed Qavi Khan who passed away in Canada at the age of 80 on Sunday.

His death was reported by a private news channel, and in a statement Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah confirmed the death of the Pakistani actor, stating that the actor had been unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment in Canada.

Muhammed Qavi Khan passes away

Beginning his career as a child, the veteran radio and television star appeared in over 200 films.

In 1965, he worked for Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) when broadcasting first began in Lahore, becoming one of the first PTV actors. He began his film career soon after and in 1966 appeared in PTV's black and white drama 'Lakhon Mian Teen'.

Khan is also well known for his police drama serial 'Andhera Ujala', which propelled him to stardom alongside fellow actors Irfan Khoosat and Jamil Fakhri.

Khan later appeared in various television plays namely 'Saheliyan' (2016), 'Farz' (2017), 'Khaani' (2017), and 'Meri Shehzadi' (2022–2023).

The Government of Pakistan honoured Khan with the Pride of Performance in 1980 and Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2012 for his contribution to the field of arts.

The film fraternity as well as political officials all paid their tributes to the legendary actor on social media.

President Dr Arif Alvi paid his respects stating how he was a "performer par excellence."

Former prime minister Imran Khan expressed his condolences, writing: “Saddened to learn of the passing of famous actor Qavi Khan. My prayers and condolences go to his family,” the PTI chairman tweeted.

PTV paid their respects to the legendary actor.

Actor Adnan Siddiqui wrote how he remains an unmatched actor.

Singer Ali Zafar praised his "exemplary professionalism and humility."

Actor Urwa Hocane lamented the loss of yet another legend.

Ace cricketer Shoaib Akhtar too expressed his regrets at losing his childhood legends.