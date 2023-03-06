AVN 64.15 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.57%)
BAFL 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
BOP 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.83%)
DGKC 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.96%)
EPCL 48.44 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.96%)
FCCL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
FLYNG 5.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
HUBC 73.30 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.12%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KAPCO 29.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.44%)
LOTCHEM 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
MLCF 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.11%)
NETSOL 77.35 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.27%)
OGDC 88.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.51%)
PAEL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.43%)
PPL 71.35 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (5.42%)
PRL 12.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.5%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.78%)
TELE 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.78%)
TPLP 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.93%)
TRG 113.70 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
UNITY 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 4,135 Increased By 32.1 (0.78%)
BR30 14,755 Increased By 238 (1.64%)
KSE100 41,687 Increased By 350.1 (0.85%)
KSE30 15,707 Increased By 122.8 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Police serve arrest warrants to Imran

Reuters Published March 6, 2023 Updated March 6, 2023 08:46am
Follow us

LAHORE: Police on Sunday served arrest warrants to former prime minister Imran Khan to ensure his appearance in court on charges of misusing his office to sell state gifts, authorities said, after Khan’s supporters tried to prevent police entry into his home.

The election commission of Pakistan had in October found the 70-year-old cricket-hero-turned politician guilty of unlawfully selling gifts from foreign dignitaries.

The Federal Investigation Agency then filed charges against him in an anti-graft court, which last week issued the arrest warrants after Khan failed to appear in court despite repeated summons.

Toshakhana case: Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for IK

Khan has been demanding a snap election since his ouster from office in a parliamentary vote early last year, a demand that was rejected by his successor Shehbaz Sharif, who has said the vote would be held as scheduled later this year.

He led countrywide protest campaigns to press for an early vote last year and was shot at and wounded at one of the rallies.

Referring to his absence from court and the shooting incident, Khan said on Sunday: “They (the police) know there is a threat against my life,” adding that the courts did not provide adequate security.

Khan’s aide Fawad Chaudhry said he couldn’t be arrested because he had secured a protective bail from a high court.

Chaudhry said the government wanted to sow political chaos and avoid an early election by arresting the former premier, who was still popular among the country’s youth and urban voters.

Islamabad police said in a statement that when Khan wasn’t found at his residence in Lahore, they served the arrest warrants.

Khan is required to appear in court on March 7. If he fails to do so, police will be required to arrest him and present him to court, according to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

arrest FIA Toshakhana case PTI Imran Khan Islamabad police PTI chairman

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Mar 06, 2023 08:21am
Countdown to anarchy in Pakistan
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Police serve arrest warrants to Imran

CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

Economic and investment sectors: PM, Qatari ruler discuss furthering cooperation

QIA CEO discusses investment proposals with PM

ECC likely to approve SG for population and housing census

Army decides to solarise its cantonments

TIFA moot agrees to ensure progress on all issues: govt

CWDP approves Rs11bn healthcare projects

‘Anomaly’ in FBR’s IRIS system perturbs taxpayers

Digital census, assistance to flood victims: Bilawal hints at quitting ministry

Read more stories