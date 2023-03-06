QIA CEO discusses investment proposals with PM

ISLAMABAD: The CEO of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Mansoor Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday in Doha to exchange views on progress made on various investment proposals in multiple sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

During the meeting, Al-Mahmoud and PM Sharif highlighted investment opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sectors of Pakistan. It may be recalled that a detailed discussion had been initiated between the two sides during the Prime Minister’s visit to Qatar in August 2022. The Qatar Investment Authority has expressed a keen interest in investing in LNG power plants, airports, and solar power parks in Pakistan.

Al-Mahmoud also concurred with the Prime Minister regarding the importance of bilateral trade and investment between Qatar and Pakistan while expressing his desire to strengthen their bilateral economic ties.

PM in Qatar to generate trade, fetch investment

Prime Minister Sharif thanked Al-Mahmoud for his interest in enhancing cooperation with Pakistan in the economic sphere and invited Qatari investors to take advantage of the investment-friendly policies of the Pakistani government.

Both countries remain optimistic about working closely to translate existing understandings to strengthen their economic ties and further diversify them in the future in line with Qatar’s Vision 2030.