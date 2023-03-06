AVN 64.15 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.57%)
BAFL 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
BOP 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.83%)
DGKC 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.96%)
EPCL 48.44 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.96%)
FCCL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
FLYNG 5.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
HUBC 73.30 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.12%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KAPCO 29.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.44%)
LOTCHEM 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
MLCF 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.11%)
NETSOL 77.35 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.27%)
OGDC 88.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.51%)
PAEL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.43%)
PPL 71.35 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (5.42%)
PRL 12.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.5%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.78%)
TELE 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.78%)
TPLP 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.93%)
TRG 113.70 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
UNITY 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 4,135 Increased By 32.1 (0.78%)
BR30 14,755 Increased By 238 (1.64%)
KSE100 41,687 Increased By 350.1 (0.85%)
KSE30 15,707 Increased By 122.8 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

QIA CEO discusses investment proposals with PM

APP Published March 6, 2023 Updated March 6, 2023 08:45am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The CEO of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Mansoor Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday in Doha to exchange views on progress made on various investment proposals in multiple sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

During the meeting, Al-Mahmoud and PM Sharif highlighted investment opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sectors of Pakistan. It may be recalled that a detailed discussion had been initiated between the two sides during the Prime Minister’s visit to Qatar in August 2022. The Qatar Investment Authority has expressed a keen interest in investing in LNG power plants, airports, and solar power parks in Pakistan.

Al-Mahmoud also concurred with the Prime Minister regarding the importance of bilateral trade and investment between Qatar and Pakistan while expressing his desire to strengthen their bilateral economic ties.

PM in Qatar to generate trade, fetch investment

Prime Minister Sharif thanked Al-Mahmoud for his interest in enhancing cooperation with Pakistan in the economic sphere and invited Qatari investors to take advantage of the investment-friendly policies of the Pakistani government.

Both countries remain optimistic about working closely to translate existing understandings to strengthen their economic ties and further diversify them in the future in line with Qatar’s Vision 2030.

Pakistan Pakistan Economy LNG Shehbaz Sharif Qatar investments PM Shehbaz Sharif Qatar Investment Authority QIA Mansoor Ebrahim Al Mahmoud LNG power plants

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Mar 06, 2023 08:15am
QIA keen on investing in a bankrupt, failed, terror, rogue state? I don't think so. It's all for the camera. Pakistan will see Zero results.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Mar 06, 2023 08:18am
QIA will never invest in a junk economy as rated by Moody, that is a rogue Islamist state and soon to be TTP-led. QIA was actually seeking to manage some of the Shariff + Zardari vast looted wealth for higher than market profit rates.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

QIA CEO discusses investment proposals with PM

CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

Economic and investment sectors: PM, Qatari ruler discuss furthering cooperation

ECC likely to approve SG for population and housing census

Police serve arrest warrants to Imran

Army decides to solarise its cantonments

TIFA moot agrees to ensure progress on all issues: govt

CWDP approves Rs11bn healthcare projects

‘Anomaly’ in FBR’s IRIS system perturbs taxpayers

Digital census, assistance to flood victims: Bilawal hints at quitting ministry

Read more stories