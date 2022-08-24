PM in Qatar to generate trade, fetch investment

DOHA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday invited investors from Qatar to invest in Pakistan’s energy, aviation, agriculture, livestock, maritime, tourism and hospitality sectors.

The Prime Minister, in a meeting with the highest officials of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) - one of the largest sovereign wealth funds of the world, highlighted Pakistan’s liberal and business-friendly investment policies in this regard.

He also urged the Qatari investors to explore the opportunities presented by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) aimed at promoting regional connectivity and mutual prosperity.

QIA Chief Executive Officer Mansoor Bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud and Chief Investment Officer of Africa and Asia-Pacific Regions Sheikh Faisal Thani Al-Thani represented the Qatar Investment Authority.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Syed Naveed Qamar, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Ayaz Sadiq, and Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar.

PM Shehbaz departs for Qatar on two-day official visit

Lauding Qatar’s rapid economic development under the visionary leadership of Qatar’s Emir, the Prime Minister reiterated that Pakistan attached high importance to its relations with Qatar and wanted to upgrade the traditionally warm political ties between the two countries into a comprehensive economic partnership.

He stressed the need to further enhance bilateral economic and investment engagement, particularly in the renewable energy including solar and wind power generation, aviation, maritime, industrial and infrastructure development, and hospitality sectors. He underlined Pakistan’s unique geographic and demographic advantages, which combined its strategic location with a huge middle-class market and a large skilled workforce.

PM Shehbaz Sharif assured full facilitation to the QIA through transparent and expeditious processes.

As part of the event, a number of presentations were made by the relevant ministries highlighting the potential of foreign investment in the fields of food security, energy, maritime, aviation, and hospitality and tourism sectors.

The Prime Minister appreciated the QIA’s rejuvenated interest in investing in Pakistan.

It was agreed that designated focal persons on both sides would closely follow-up on the key proposals for investments.

The Prime Minister invited Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mehmoud and Sheikh Faisal Thani Al-Thani to visit Pakistan at their earliest convenience to build on the momentum generated by the visit.

Terming Pakistan a priority country, the QIA officials expressed their keen interest and readiness to actively pursue investment opportunities in the country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacted with the prominent Qatari and Pakistani business leaders at a “Pakistan-Qatar Trade and Investment Roundtable 2022”, in Doha on Wednesday.

The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), the Pakistan Business Council Qatar, and the Embassy of Pakistan in Doha jointly organized the Roundtable.

Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Finance Minister of Qatar; Sultan Bin Rashid, Undersecretary Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Qatar; and Yousaf Al Khater Jaida, CEO, Qatar Financial Canter also participated in the event.

A large number of leading Qatari business and corporate executives, as well as, Qatar-based Pakistani business community in Doha also attended the event.

In his address, the Prime Minister highlighted the special nature of Pakistan-Qatar relations based on mutual respect, trust and support. He described Qatar as a reliable partner whose support was sincerely appreciated.

The Prime Minister highlighted his government’s firm commitment to providing a friendly environment for business and investments in the country.

The Prime Minister stressed that Pakistan was blessed with immense natural and human resources and that Pakistan’s geographical location enabled it to become the region’s premier trade, energy and transport corridor. This unique advantage made Pakistan a market full of promise and opportunities, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister underscored that, having a large consumer market with an ever-expanding middle class, Pakistan offered attractive business opportunities for investors in the fields of food security, energy including renewables, agriculture and livestock, information technology, hospitality and tourism sectors.

The Prime Minister assured of the government’s full support to Qatari investors in deepening their footprint in Pakistan. He appreciated the efforts of the organisers in arranging the Roundtable with Pakistani and Qatari businessmen.

Earlier, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar, in his welcome address, expressed the confidence that the visit of the Prime Minister would lead to substantial enhancement of bilateral trade, investment and economic ties.

During the Roundtable, a distinguished panel discussed the enhancement of bilateral trade and economic relations. The Panel discussion mainly focused on exploring new areas of cooperation to forge stronger business-to-business linkages.

The panellists included Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister of Commerce; Hina Rabbani Khar, Minister of State of Foreign Affairs; Alanoud bin Hamad Al Thani, Chief Business Officer of QFC; Mohsin Mujtaba, Honorary Investment Counsellor; and Dr. Javaid Iqbal, President of Pakistan Business Council.