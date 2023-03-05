AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.19%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
DFML 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.57%)
DGKC 40.54 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.87%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.24%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.11%)
FFL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.63%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
GGL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
HUBC 72.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.35%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
MLCF 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.63%)
NETSOL 74.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.78%)
OGDC 88.12 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (7.33%)
PAEL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 67.68 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (7.09%)
PRL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.85%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.62%)
SNGP 41.09 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.22%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.82%)
TPLP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.62%)
TRG 110.55 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 4,103 Increased By 77.3 (1.92%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 485.9 (3.46%)
KSE100 41,337 Increased By 666.1 (1.64%)
KSE30 15,584 Increased By 270.4 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkiye says it is working to renew Black Sea grain deal

Reuters Published 05 Mar, 2023 07:34pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

ISTANBUL: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday that Ankara is working hard to extend a UN-backed initiative that has enabled Ukraine to export grain from ports blockaded by Russia following its invasion.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative brokered by the United Nations and Turkiye last July allowed grain to be exported from three Ukrainian ports.

The agreement was extended in November and will expire on March 18 unless an extension is agreed. Russia has signalled it is unhappy with aspects of the deal.

“We are working hard for the smooth implementation and further extension of the Black Sea grain deal,” Cavusoglu said in a speech at the United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries being held in Doha, Qatar.

Russia has said it would only agree to extend the Black Sea grain deal if the interests of its own agricultural producers are taken into account. On Sunday, Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, reiterated this position.

“If this agreement is equal, then we have always fulfilled our part and are going to fulfil it in all the agreements,” she said according to TASS news wire, adding that Russia would be against “goading and machinations”.

Russia’s agricultural exports have not been explicitly targeted by Western sanctions, but Moscow says restrictions on its payments, logistics and insurance industries are a “barrier” to it being able to export its own grains and fertilisers.

EU wheat falls on Black Sea competition

Cavusoglu said he also discussed efforts to discuss the extension of the deal with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Almost 23 million tonnes of grain and other foodstuffs have been exported via the Black Sea Grain Initiative as of March 3, according to the Joint coordination Centre in Turkiye which oversees implementation of the deal.

Black Sea Turkiye Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Comments

1000 characters

Turkiye says it is working to renew Black Sea grain deal

Sanaullah says Islamabad police in Lahore on court's order, not govt's order

PM Shehbaz arrives in Doha to attend UN conference on LDCs

Difficult to keep ministry if govt doesn't fulfil promises made with flood affectees: Bilawal

Stop human traffickers, Pope Francis says after Italy’s migrant shipwreck

Woman and two children killed in Russian shelling in southern Ukraine

World Bank willing to fund fan replacement plan

China increases military spending in face of ‘escalating’ threats

PD ready for energy security dialogue with US

China sets economic growth target of 'around 5%' for 2023

Jul-Feb: FBR collection shows Rs240bn shortfall

Read more stories