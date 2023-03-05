AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 05 Mar, 2023 03:36am
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (March 04, 2023).

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 03-03-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        20,000        235        20,235        20,235          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           21,434        252        21,686        21,686          NIL
===========================================================================

