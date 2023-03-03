Terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

The security forces on Friday killed a terrorist during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military's media affairs wing said.

"During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists. As a result, one terrorist was killed," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, it said. "The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces & the killing of innocent citizens."

The development comes days after the security forces killed eight terrorists in a combing operation in Balochistan's Kech district.

According to ISPR, terrorists tried to ambush a convoy of security forces in District Kech of Balochistan on the evening of February 22.

It said that alert and combat-ready troops not only foiled the cowardly attack without any loss of life, but they also immediately commenced a follow-up operation to hunt down the fleeing terrorists using ground and aviation assets.

"Resultantly, on the morning of February 23, a suspected hideout of terrorists was identified in Mazaaband Range where a sanitisation operation was launched. In the ensuing, and heavy exchange of fire, eight terrorists were killed while a large cache of arms and ammunition including explosives was recovered," it added.