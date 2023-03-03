PSL 2023 day 18: Azam stars as Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by six wickets

Azam Khan's 41-ball 72 runs powered Islamabad United to a six-wicket win over Karachi Kings in the 19th match of the Pakistan Super League season eight (PSL 8) on Friday. The match was played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The home side chased down the 202 runs target with six wickets and four balls to spare.

Batting first, Karachi lost Sharjeel Khan (8) early in the innings, but Tayyab Tahir (19), and Adam Rossington (20), kept the scoring rate high with some clean power hitting. Both perished inside the powerplay, while Shoaib Malik (12) couldn't do much either. Reeling on 77/4, Karachi Kings were once again lifted by their skipper Imad Wasim's spirited batting. Imad scored an unbeaten 92 off just 54 balls, complimented by Irfan Khan Niazi's 20-ball 30, to post a sizeable total of 201/5 in their 20 overs.

Chasing a giant total, Islamabad lost Collin Munro for just 11, but Alex Hales, 34, and Rassie van der Dussen, 22, kept them in the hunt, scoring 62 runs off the powerplay. Azam Khan walked in after Alex Hales' little cameo came to an end. He played a brilliant 72-run inning to hunt down the total in just 19.2 overs. Faheem Ashraf also contributed with 32-ball 4.

Points Table Update

With this emphatic win, Islamabad United earned two more points, taking their tally to eight. They are placed third in the points table. Lahore Qalandars are still at the top with five wins from six games and 10 points. Multan, with four wins from six games, are placed second with eight points. Peshawar Zalmi, who had been reeling at the fifth spot, jumped one place to the fourth after beating Karachi Kings on Wednesday. Karachi, on the other hand, have slid to fifth place with two wins. Quetta Gladiators remain at the bottom of the table with a solitary win in six games.

Next Fixtures

In an all-important game, table toppers Lahore Qalandars will take on their predecessors Multan Sultans at 7:00 pm on Saturday. The match will be played at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium, Lahore.

Past PSL Winners

PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

PSL 2022 - Lahore Qalandars