AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.19%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
DFML 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.57%)
DGKC 40.54 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.87%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.24%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.11%)
FFL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.63%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
GGL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
HUBC 72.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.35%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
MLCF 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.63%)
NETSOL 74.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.78%)
OGDC 88.12 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (7.33%)
PAEL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 67.68 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (7.09%)
PRL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.85%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.62%)
SNGP 41.09 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.22%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.82%)
TPLP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.62%)
TRG 110.55 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 4,103 Increased By 77.3 (1.92%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 485.9 (3.46%)
KSE100 41,337 Increased By 666.1 (1.64%)
KSE30 15,584 Increased By 270.4 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Canada will ‘never tolerate’ foreign interference, foreign minister tells China

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2023 09:56pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

OTTAWA: Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly told her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi that Canada will never tolerate any form of foreign interference in its internal affairs, according to a statement from Joly on Friday.

Joly was “direct, firm, and unequivocal” in her first meeting with Qin as China’s foreign minister, according to the statement.

Recent Canadian media reports, citing anonymous intelligence sources, have alleged attempts by China to interfere in Canada’s last two elections. Beijing denies those allegations.

“Canada will never tolerate any form of foreign interference in our democracy and internal affairs by China,” Joly told Qin, according to statement.

“We will never accept any breach of our territorial integrity and sovereignty,” Joly said. “We will never accept any breach by Chinese diplomats of the Vienna Convention on Canada’s soil.”

Canada bans TikTok on government phones, other devices

Earlier on Friday, Qin refuted allegations that Chinese embassies and consulates in Canada were trying to interfere in Canadian elections, saying the alleged interference was “completely false and nonsensical.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has acknowledged interference attempts by China, but insisted the outcomes of the votes were not altered. He is under pressure to set up a public inquiry into those claims after a parliamentary committee passed a motion on Thursday seeking a probe.

China Canada Melanie Joly China Canada relation Qin Gang

Comments

1000 characters

Canada will ‘never tolerate’ foreign interference, foreign minister tells China

Additional inflow of $500mn from China expected in few days, says Dar

Ready to talk to army chief for country's sake: Imran Khan

Elections in Punjab to be held on April 30: President Alvi

Rupee reverses losing trajectory, gains 2.38% against US dollar

Turkey, United Arab Emirates sign trade agreement

KSE-100 index closes 600 points up amid hope of IMF programme revival

Terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

China urges all to play 'constructive role in Pakistan’s economic stability efforts'

Foxconn plans new India iPhone plant in shift away from China

Imran Khan kneeling before US after giving up ‘foreign conspiracy’ narrative: Maryam

Read more stories