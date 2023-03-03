AVN 63.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.71%)
PSG and Morocco footballer Achraf Hakimi charged with rape

AFP Published 03 Mar, 2023 03:52pm
PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi has been charged with rape, French prosecutors told AFP on Friday.

Hakimi, 24, was questioned by prosecutors Thursday in connection with accusations from a 24-year-old woman, and subsequently charged.

The Madrid-born player, who was a key part of Morocco’s surprise run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar last year, was seen at PSG training on Friday morning.

Insatiable Mbappe with one eye on PSG goal record and another on Bayern

Contacted by AFP, the club made no comment.

