PSG and Morocco footballer Achraf Hakimi charged with rape

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi has been charged with rape, French prosecutors told AFP on Friday.

Hakimi, 24, was questioned by prosecutors Thursday in connection with accusations from a 24-year-old woman, and subsequently charged.

The Madrid-born player, who was a key part of Morocco’s surprise run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar last year, was seen at PSG training on Friday morning.

Contacted by AFP, the club made no comment.