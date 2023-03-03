Senate body calls for regularising junior lady teachers

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training on Thursday stressed the need to remove all injustices from the system and ensure that men and women who serve academia are held in high regard and are assured their rights.

The committee made this observation while discussing the issuance of notification for the appointment/ posting of Junior Lady Teachers at Islamabad Model College.

While negating the remarks of the director of FDE who termed the teachers his daughters, Committee Chairman Senator Irfanul Haq Siddiqui said that the story would have been completely different had this “truly” been the case. He added that if the director FDE meant what he said the teachers in question would not have been left to struggle, for years, on their own.

It was heartrending to see that some teachers had been serving on daily wages since the past 15 years without proper compensation for their services. Chairman Committee Senator Siddiqui directed the FPSC to regularise the said teachers at the earliest and submit an implementation report within 15 days. He also asserted that all pending dues must be cleared within a week.

While considering the International Islamic University (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the committee after reviewing the reservations put forward by the HEC, recommended that the commission may sit with the mover, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed and review the bill in detail.

Reviewing the International Institute of Technology, Culture and Health Sciences Bill, 2022 the committee approved the bill conditionally, thereby, after a formal report from the HEC will be presented to the House.

The Al-Ala University Bill, 2022 was deferred until the requirements lined out by HEC are fulfilled. The committee lauded the stance of the HEC and stated that once requirements are fulfilled, it must ensure that the matter is facilitated.

Scrutinising the Public Sector Development Projects (PSDP) proposed by the Ministry of Federal Education, the committee was informed of the various projects taken up by the PSDP including ongoing ones.

Chairman Committee Senator Siddiqui was of the view that the ministry instead of moving on to new projects must focus on completing ongoing ones so that time and money are not wasted. He asserted that the ministry must exert caution while developing programmes to ensure it caters to under-served sections for maximum impact. The committee strongly supported programmes related to women’s development and child nutrition.

Chaired by Senator Siddiqui, the meeting was attended by senators, Rukhsana Zuberi, Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, Fawzia Arshad, Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Jam Mahtab Hussain Dahar, Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti, Kamran Murtaza, and Hafiz Abdul Karim, and senior officers of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and the HEC.

