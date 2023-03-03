AVN 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
Pakistan

Golden tabby tiger dies in Karachi Zoo

Recorder Report Published 03 Mar, 2023 06:12am
KARACHI: A golden tabby tiger of Bengal breed died of 'cardiac arrest' in Karachi Zoo on Thursday morning, according to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

The tiger was transferred from the Safari Park to the zoo in 2013 and since then had become a centre of attraction for the citizens visiting the zoo.

The natural age of a golden tabby tiger is 20 to 25 years, while the age of the golden tabby tiger that died in the zoo, was 21 years, said KMC spokesperson in a statement.

Taking notice, Administrator Karachi has directed officials concerned to find out the reasons for the death of the tiger in the zoo and submit a report.

