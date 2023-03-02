AVN 62.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.32%)
Most Gulf stocks extend rebound; Dubai falls on oil, rate hike worries

Reuters Published 02 Mar, 2023 03:16pm
Most Gulf equities extended their rebound on Thursday, with Saudi Arabia outperforming peers in the region, while Dubai shares fell after oil prices retreated amid concerns further US interest rate hikes.

While investors mostly foresee the Federal Reserve raising rates by 25 basis points at its next meeting later this month, expectations of a larger 50 basis points hike have increased.

The probability that the Fed’s policy rate could peak above 5.5% stood at 53%, compared with 41.5% on Feb. 28, according to CME Fed tool.

The rate is currently set in 4.5% to 4.75% range.

Crude prices — a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets — eased on Thursday with Brent crude sliding 0.3% to $84.08 at 0839 GMT.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index jumped 1.1%, a third positive day for the index, boosted by gains in almost all the sectors.

Banks were among the top gainers. Al Rajhi Bank, the world’s largest Islamic bank by market value, and Riyad Bank, jumped 2.5% and 2.9%, respectively.

Oil giant and index heavyweight Saudi Aramco rose nearly 1%.

Aramco agreed to take a minority stake in a new powertrain engine company that French car maker Renault SA and China’s Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd plan to set up jointly.

Among other stocks, National Shipping Company Of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) climbed 2.4% after signing worth about 1.53 billion riyals ($407.70 million) agreement with shareek program to support gas transportation sector Utility firm ACWA Power jumped 2.9% after reporting more than double in annual profit to 1.54 billion riyals ($410.36 million).

Gulf stocks firm as oil prices gain on China factory bounce

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index gained 0.3%, led by a nearly 1% jump in UAE’s top lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB).

The Qatari stock index also rose 0.4%, extending gains third straight session, as most of the constituent stocks traded higher, with Energy and financial stocks were among the top boosts.

Oil and gas services firm Qatar Fuel jumped 3.7% and heavyweight Commercial Bank hiked 0.8%.

But Dubai’s main share index fell 0.3%, dragged down by its real estate and financial stocks.

Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties declined dived 0.5%, while top lender Emirates NBD Bank was down 0.7%.

MENA Gulf stocks

