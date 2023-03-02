AVN 62.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.18%)
BAFL 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.81%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
DGKC 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.55%)
FCCL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
FFL 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.34%)
FLYNG 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
HUBC 72.01 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 73.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.3%)
OGDC 81.86 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.37%)
PAEL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 63.07 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.22%)
PRL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.69%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.45%)
SNGP 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.03%)
TELE 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
TPLP 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.29%)
TRG 110.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.55%)
UNITY 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.29%)
BR100 4,032 Increased By 37.3 (0.93%)
BR30 14,082 Increased By 119.9 (0.86%)
KSE100 40,716 Increased By 303.5 (0.75%)
KSE30 15,326 Increased By 173.1 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London copper retreats as investors focus on China meeting

Reuters Published 02 Mar, 2023 01:01pm
Follow us

London copper prices fell on Thursday, weighed down by losses in stock markets, while traders awaited a key political meeting in top consumer China that is expected to unveil ambitious economic growth targets and stimulus measures.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.6% to $9,046 a tonne by 0551 GMT, while the most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 0.3% to 69,880 yuan ($10,128.71) a tonne.

LME aluminium dipped 0.3% to $2,425.50 a tonne, zinc edged down 0.1% to $3,111.50 a tonne, lead fell 0.9% to $2,122 a tonne and tin shed 1% to $25,075 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium rose 0.7% to 18,670 yuan a tonne, nickel dropped 3.3% to 187,710 yuan a tonne, tin fell 0.9% to 204,460 yuan a tonne and zinc advanced 1% to 23,550 yuan a tonne.

A rally in Asian shares sputtered, while two out of three major Wall Street stock indexes declined overnight amid fears that global central banks would keep raising interest rates to combat sticky inflation.

The dollar index gained 2.7% in February, the biggest monthly rise since September 2022, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Copper rises as China manufacturing data lifts demand hope

Metals prices jumped in the previous session, boosted by better-than-expected manufacturing activity from China that expanded at the fastest pace in more than a decade in February.

The manufacturing sector is one of the major consumers of metals.

Market players are now awaiting China’s annual parliament gathering later this week for clues on any stimulus measures to boost its economic growth and metals demand.

“After the meeting, China will announce the stimulus it is doing, so uncertainty fades,” said a metals trader, adding that prices were cushioned by traders buying on the dip.

China is becoming increasingly ambitious with its 2023 growth target, aiming potentially as high as 6%, in a bid to boost investor and consumer confidence and build on a promising post-pandemic recovery, sources told Reuters.

Copper

Comments

1000 characters

London copper retreats as investors focus on China meeting

Sukuks, investments in INPCs: Govt decides to re-pledge approved assets

Subsidy to agri, zero-rated sectors withdrawn

Jul-Feb trade deficit narrows 33.18pc YoY

Moody’s downgrades Wapda rating

Rs3.82/unit surcharge approved for power consumers

Charges on stuck cargoes waived off: ECC approves uniform wheat support price

Rs484bn KE investment plan draws criticism

MPC to meet today

IP gas project: Govt has sought relaxation from US, PAC informed

PM orders setting up of passport counters at Nadra centres

Read more stories