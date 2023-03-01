AVN 62.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.57%)
BAFL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.87%)
DFML 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.52%)
EPCL 43.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.83%)
FCCL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
FFL 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.3%)
FLYNG 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.92%)
HUBC 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KAPCO 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
KEL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.66%)
MLCF 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
NETSOL 73.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
OGDC 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.77%)
PAEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
PPL 61.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.92%)
PRL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.68%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.12%)
SNGP 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.53%)
TELE 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
TPLP 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 111.05 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.7%)
UNITY 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,976 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.78%)
BR30 13,896 Decreased By -101.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,186 Decreased By -324.9 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,036 Decreased By -150.8 (-0.99%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper rises as China manufacturing data lifts demand hope

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2023 11:22am
Follow us

BEIJING: Copper prices rose on Wednesday after better-than-expected manufacturing activity data from top consumer China underpinned demand hopes, although a firmer US dollar capped gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.8% at $9,032.50 a tonne, as of 0405 GMT, and the most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 1.7% to 69,870 yuan ($10,106.75) a tonne.

China’s manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than a decade in February, an official index showed, smashing expectations as production zoomed after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions late last year.

The world’s second-largest economy is expected to set its GDP growth rate target at 5.5%-6% this year at its annual parliament meeting that opens on March 5, Iris Pang, chief economist, Greater China at ING said in a note.

ING expects infrastructure investment to be the second major growth engine for China in 2023, after consumption.

Copper rebounds as investors take profits

Further gains in copper were capped by an uptick in the dollar as a higher-for-longer US rates scenario took centre stage, making the greenback-priced metal more expensive to buyers holding other currencies. Meanwhile, concerns about global supply eased.

The Panamanian government and Canada’s First Quantum are nearing an agreement on their negotiations over the contract to operate a major copper mine, Ebrahim Asvat, a lawyer advising the government on the negotiations told Reuters on Tuesday.

LME aluminium rose 0.6% to $2,387.50 a tonne, tin climbed 1.4% to $25,300, lead nudged up 0.1% to $2,105, and zinc advanced 2% to $3,059.50.

SHFE nickel fell 1.5% to 195,180 yuan a tonne, tin lost 1% to 207,590 yuan, while aluminium added 1.1% at 18,680 yuan and zinc climbed 1.4% to 23,455 yuan.

Copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper rises as China manufacturing data lifts demand hope

Intra-day update: rupee down against US dollar

Talks on power as hot season arrives early

Pakistan not on IMF board’s agenda?

MPC to meet tomorrow: Hike in policy rate on the cards?

Power sector: IMF has concerns about next year’s circular debt: Dastgir

MoF says inflation likely to remain high in coming months

Polls in two provinces: Govt authorises AGP to give ECP legal advice

‘Advance to Deposit Ratio’: Higher rate of tax will not apply on banks for TY 2024

Evacuating electricity from Thar: Nepra grills NTDC for not completing transmission lines

Negative adjustment in KE’s Q2 QTA: Positive adjustment in Jan FCAs of Discos, KE approved

Read more stories