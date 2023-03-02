AVN 62.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.18%)
BAFL 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.81%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
DFML 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
DGKC 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.55%)
FCCL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
FFL 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.34%)
FLYNG 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
HUBC 72.01 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 73.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.3%)
OGDC 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.42%)
PAEL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 63.04 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.17%)
PRL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.69%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.45%)
SNGP 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.03%)
TELE 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
TPLP 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.29%)
TRG 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
UNITY 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.29%)
BR100 4,032 Increased By 37.4 (0.94%)
BR30 14,082 Increased By 119.3 (0.85%)
KSE100 40,716 Increased By 303.5 (0.75%)
KSE30 15,325 Increased By 172 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Italy PM visits India, seeking to improve ties

Reuters Published 02 Mar, 2023 12:34pm
Follow us

NEW DELHI: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni landed in India on Thursday, as the countries look to improve ties hurt by the 2012 shooting of two fishermen by Italian marines off the southern Indian coast.

India and Italy are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations this year and the Indian foreign ministry said the countries would look to strengthen security, defence and economic relations.

Meloni, the first Italian prime minister to visit India in five years, will meet her counterpart Narendra Modi during her visit and also address a conference backed by the Indian foreign ministry on Friday.

“Prime Minister Meloni’s visit is expected to further strengthen and deepen the long-standing relationship between India and Italy,” the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement.

“Both sides will … strengthen security and defence cooperation, work towards closer economic ties, enhance opportunity for mobility of talent and give strategic guidance to ongoing collaboration in science & technology.”

India’s Supreme Court said in June 2021 that it had closed all proceedings against two Italian marines over the shooting after Rome paid $1.36 million in compensation.

Salvatore Girone and Massimiliano Latorre, who were arrested in February 2012 over the shooting, said the killings were accidental as they mistook the fishermen for pirates and fired warning shots while on duty on the Italian oil tanker “Enrica Lexie”.

Modi calls for unity at G20 dominated by Ukraine

The Indian court had earlier barred the Italian ambassador from leaving the country over the shooting, leading to a diplomatic spat between the countries.

In another blow to ties, India in 2013 cancelled a 560 million euro ($596 million) helicopter deal with AgustaWestland, part of Italian defence group Finmeccanica, following a bribery scandal.

The scandal raised political temperatures in both Italy and India and tarnished the company’s reputation at a time when India had established itself as one the world’s biggest arms buyers.

Italy’s supreme court later acquitted two former executives of the Rome-based group in 2019 in relation to the case.

Narendra Modi India Italy Giorgia Meloni

Comments

1000 characters

Italy PM visits India, seeking to improve ties

Sukuks, investments in INPCs: Govt decides to re-pledge approved assets

Subsidy to agri, zero-rated sectors withdrawn

Jul-Feb trade deficit narrows 33.18pc YoY

Moody’s downgrades Wapda rating

Rs3.82/unit surcharge approved for power consumers

Charges on stuck cargoes waived off: ECC approves uniform wheat support price

Rs484bn KE investment plan draws criticism

MPC to meet today

IP gas project: Govt has sought relaxation from US, PAC informed

PM orders setting up of passport counters at Nadra centres

Read more stories