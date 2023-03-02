AVN 61.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
BAFL 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.81%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 3.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
DGKC 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
EPCL 45.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.86%)
FCCL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.67%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
HUBC 72.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.98%)
HUMNL 5.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
KEL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
MLCF 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
NETSOL 73.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
OGDC 81.91 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.44%)
PAEL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
PPL 62.82 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.82%)
PRL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.05%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.3%)
SNGP 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.29%)
TELE 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
TPLP 14.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 110.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.45%)
UNITY 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 4,036 Increased By 40.8 (1.02%)
BR30 14,103 Increased By 140.9 (1.01%)
KSE100 40,695 Increased By 282.1 (0.7%)
KSE30 15,299 Increased By 145.7 (0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Modi calls for unity at G20 dominated by Ukraine

AFP Published 02 Mar, 2023 10:16am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Thursday for the G20 to bridge differences over Ukraine, telling the opening of a meeting in New Delhi that global governance has “failed”.

“The experience of the last few years – financial crisis, climate change, pandemic, terrorism and wars – clearly shows that global governance has failed,” Modi said in a recorded statement opening the meeting of G20 foreign ministers.

“We are meeting at a time of deep global divisions… We all have our positions and our perspectives on how these tensions (can) be resolved. However, as the leading economies of the world, we also have a responsibility for those who are not in this room,” Modi said.

India had wanted its G20 presidency this year to focus on issues such as alleviating poverty and climate finance, but the Ukraine war has so far crowded out other agenda items.

The gathering will see US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the same room for the first time since July, but the two men are unlikely to hold talks.

Western delegates fear China is considering supplying arms to its Russian ally and they will use the foreign ministers’ summit to discourage Beijing from intervening in the conflict.

India’s longstanding security ties with Russia have put the host of Thursday’s meeting in an awkward diplomatic position after refusing to condemn the invasion over the past year.

But EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he was confident India would use the meeting to “make Russia understand that this war has to finish”.

“Certainly the success of the meeting today will be measured in respect to what we will be able to do on that,” he told reporters Wednesday.

Borrell will meet on the sidelines of the New Delhi summit with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, where he will seek assurances that Beijing will not lend support to Russia’s war effort.

Ukraine war set to divide as India hosts G20 foreign ministers

“Until now, the answer has been clearly stated by China, ‘it hasn’t happened and it won’t happen,’ but we have to remain vigilant,” said a senior EU official with knowledge of the matter.

Chinese state news agency Xinhua last week quoted top diplomat Wang Yi as saying Beijing was willing to “strengthen strategic coordination” with Russia after meeting Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

‘Zero evidence’

Blinken said he had no plans to meet with either the Russian or Chinese foreign ministers at the G20 summit.

The last time Blinken and Lavrov were in the same room, at a G20 meeting in Bali last July, the latter stormed out according to Western officials.

“If Russia – President Putin – were genuinely prepared to engage in meaningful diplomacy necessary to end the aggression, of course we’d be the first to work to engage, but there’s zero evidence of that,” Blinken said.

Blinken had a fiery encounter with Wang last month in Germany after the United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over its east coast on February 4.

Lavrov intends to use his G20 attendance to lambast Western countries over the conflict, according to a Russian foreign ministry statement.

Western nations want to “take revenge for the inevitable disappearance of the levers of dominance from its hands”, the ministry said Tuesday.

“The destructive policy of the US and its allies has already put the world on the brink of a disaster,” it added.

A meeting of G20 finance ministers in Bengaluru last week failed to agree on a common statement after Russia and China sought to water down language on the war.

While India has not condemned the Ukraine invasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Putin last year that this was “not a time for war” in comments seen as a rebuke to Moscow.

Modi said Thursday that he was confident the meeting would “rise above differences” between its attendees.

China Vladimir Putin Sergei Lavrov Russia Josep Borrell New Delhi US Secretary of State Antony Blinken EU foreign policy G20 presidency Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang

Comments

1000 characters

Modi calls for unity at G20 dominated by Ukraine

Intra-day update: Rupee sees significant depreciaition, hits 281

Subsidy to agri, zero-rated sectors withdrawn

Jul-Feb trade deficit narrows 33.18pc YoY

Moody’s downgrades Wapda rating

Rs3.82/unit surcharge approved for power consumers

Charges on stuck cargoes waived off: ECC approves uniform wheat support price

Rs484bn KE investment plan draws criticism

MPC to meet today

IP gas project: Govt has sought relaxation from US, PAC informed

PM orders setting up of passport counters at Nadra centres

Read more stories