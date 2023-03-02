Over 100 hospitalised after new gas attacks on Iran girls’ schools

TEHRAN: More than 100 students were hospitalised in Iran after a new spate of suspected gas attacks on girls’ schools Wednesday, media outlets in the Islamic republic reported.

Hundreds of cases of respiratory distress have been reported in the past three months among schoolgirls across Iran, in what one government official has said could be an attempt to force the closure of girls’ schools.

The president’s website said Ebrahim Raisi had assigned Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi to provide “continuous information on the results of the investigation” into the attacks.

