AVN 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.27%)
BAFL 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.29%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-7.38%)
DGKC 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.48%)
EPCL 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.91%)
FCCL 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
HUBC 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 28.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
LOTCHEM 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.27%)
MLCF 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
NETSOL 73.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.82%)
OGDC 82.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-3.44%)
PAEL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.52%)
PPL 62.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-4.22%)
PRL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.12%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.11%)
SNGP 39.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.49%)
TELE 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
TPLP 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.1%)
TRG 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.34%)
UNITY 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,007 Decreased By -47.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 13,997 Decreased By -280.8 (-1.97%)
KSE100 40,510 Decreased By -273.8 (-0.67%)
KSE30 15,187 Decreased By -164.6 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St set for February losses as rate fears grow

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2023 07:25am
Follow us

NEW YORK: The benchmark S&P 500 slipped and the main US indexes were set for monthly losses on Tuesday as Treasury yields rose with investors bracing for the possibility of interest rates remaining high for a prolonged period.

Wall Street indexes witnessed a volatile February after a strong performance at the start of the year as signs of strength in the US economy and elevated inflation spurred worries that the Fed will stick to its hawkish policy for longer.

The blue-chip Dow slid on Tuesday as Goldman Sachs fell 2.5% after Chief Executive David Solomon said the bank is considering “strategic alternatives” for its consumer business, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq stayed afloat.

“It just boils down to the expectations in markets that there is more work that the Federal Reserve will have to do as far as taking rates higher and keeping them there for a longer period of time is concerned,” said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments.

“Three or four weeks ago there was an expectation of one or possibly even two federal cuts this year and that has been completely priced out of markets.” Traders have started to price in the chances of a bigger 50 basis-point rate hike in March, although the odds remain low at about 23%, according to Fed fund futures, which suggest rates peaking at 5.4% by September, up from 4.57% now.

BofA Global Research warned the Fed could even hike interest rates to nearly 6%.

The yield on two-year Treasury notes, which tracks investors’ expectations of the path of interest rates, slipped to 4.79% but traded just below a near four-month high hit in the previous session.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, a voter in the rate-setting committee this year, will speak later in the day.

At 11:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 156.71 points, or 0.48%, at 32,732.38, the S&P 500 was down 3.59 points, or 0.09%, at 3,978.65, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 4.86 points, or 0.04%, at 11,471.83.

Meta Platforms rose 3.2% after the Facebook parent said it was creating a new top-level product group focused on generative artificial intelligence.

Target Corp rose 2.3% after the big-box retailer reported a surprise rise in holiday-quarter sales but cautioned on 2023 earnings due to an uncertain US economy.

Zoom Video Communications Inc climbed 1.7% after it forecast annual profit above Wall Street estimates and said it will integrate more AI into its products.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd slid 11.5% after the cruise operator’s full-year profit forecast fell short of estimates, as it feels the squeeze from soaring fuel and labor costs.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.35-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and 1.34-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded seven new 52-week highs and eight new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 57 new highs and 71 new lows.

inflation US economy Dow Jones Industrial Average Nasdaq index S&P 500 index US interest rate US Fed US indexes Wall Steet

Comments

1000 characters

Wall St set for February losses as rate fears grow

Pakistan not on IMF board’s agenda?

MPC to meet tomorrow: Hike in policy rate on the cards?

Power sector: IMF has concerns about next year’s circular debt: Dastgir

MoF says inflation likely to remain high in coming months

All eyes on SC ruling on polls in KP, Punjab

Polls in two provinces: Govt authorises AGP to give ECP legal advice

‘Advance to Deposit Ratio’: Higher rate of tax will not apply on banks for TY 2024

Evacuating electricity from Thar: Nepra grills NTDC for not completing transmission lines

Negative adjustment in KE’s Q2 QTA: Positive adjustment in Jan FCAs of Discos, KE approved

17pc tax applicable on mobile phones valuing above $200

Read more stories