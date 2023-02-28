AVN 62.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.21%)
Saudi’s SABIC posts 94% drop in Q4 net profit on lower average sales prices

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2023 11:52am
DUBAI: Saudi Basic Industries Corp’s (SABIC) net profit for the fourth quarter fell 94% on lower average sales prices, the petrochemicals firm said on Tuesday.

SABIC posted a net income of 0.29 billion riyals ($77.28 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, down from 4.97 billion riyals in the year-earlier period, the company said in a statement.

Prices across its main petrochemicals segments, chemicals, polyethylene and performance polymers were lower in the fourth quarter when compared to the quarter previous, it said, adding that margins are expected to continue being under pressure in the first half of 2023, partly due to slow demand.

Most Gulf markets open lower on weak oil prices, rate-hike bets

Net income attributable to shareholders for the year 2022 came in at 16.53 billion riyals ($4.40 billion), down 28% from the previous year.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp's

