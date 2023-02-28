AVN 63.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.93%)
BAFL 30.52 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.56%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
DFML 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.37%)
DGKC 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.96%)
EPCL 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.29%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FFL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
HUBC 70.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.42%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.51%)
KAPCO 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
MLCF 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
NETSOL 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.54%)
OGDC 85.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PAEL 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.51%)
PPL 65.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.43%)
PRL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
TELE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
TPLP 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
TRG 110.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.83%)
UNITY 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
BR100 4,036 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.44%)
BR30 14,232 Decreased By -46.3 (-0.32%)
KSE100 40,650 Decreased By -133.8 (-0.33%)
KSE30 15,267 Decreased By -84 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may revisit Feb. 24 low of $81.07

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2023 10:30am
Follow us

Brent oil may revisit its Feb. 24 low of $81.07 per barrel, as a bounce from the previous day has ended. The bounce consists of three waves.

The third wave, the wave c, failed twice to overcome a barrier at $83.35, its 76.4% projection level.

The failures suggest a completion of both this wave and the bounce. Resistance is at $82.92, a break above could lead to a gain into $83.35-$84.06 range.

On the daily chart, the contract may have completed a pullback towards a bearish flag, which suggests a target of $67.75. Strategically, this target will be available when oil breaks $80.72.

Brent oil may retest support of $84.03

A break above $83.63 would make this pattern and the target invalid.

A bullish target of $86.54 will be established accordingly.

Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil may revisit Feb. 24 low of $81.07

Intra-day update: rupee down 0.47% against US dollar

MPC meeting preponed, will now be held on March 2, says SBP

ADB team briefed about economic outlook

Financial year 2023-24: PD submits 102 uplift projects worth Rs298.5bn

Punjab, KPK polls: SC resumes hearing

PM orders action against hoarders, profiteers

25pc GST on luxury items: FBR will move a summary

PHL loans: IMF has issues with duration of additional surcharge: Dastgir

Punjab, KP elections: The question of interpretation of statute comes in

SBP decides to convene emergent MPC meeting this week

Read more stories