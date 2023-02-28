Sindh CM discusses key issues with Punjab governor, CM

LAHORE: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Monday the government is currently facing many challenges while some elements want to create anarchy and instability in the country.

He said this during a meeting with the Punjab Governor, Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman, here at Governor House on Monday. During the meeting, rehabilitation of flood victims in Sindh, promotion of education and political situation came under discussion.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said the government is facing the issue of rehabilitation of flood victims, economic and other challenges. In view of the situation, all political parties except one political party were of the view that the elections should be held at a same time in the whole country, he said.

The Sindh CM said that public transport facilities for the people of Sindh have been increased and the government is utilising all available resources for the welfare of the people.

Talking on the occasion, the governor said the coalition government took responsibility of the governmental affairs in a difficult situation but saved the country from bankruptcy. He said the need of the hour is to forge unity, inculcate the spirit of patriotism and strengthen democracy.

He said that a strong Pakistan should be the top priority of all of us. He said that there is a need to promote technical education for the development of the country, because technical education is the reliable source of human development, and the guarantor of national prosperity.

He said that there is a need to take stringent measures to reduce the number of out-of-school children.

Moreover, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah also met with the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and discussed matters of mutual interest and inter-provincial coordination.

Both the CMs agreed to further promote inter-provincial coordination and harmony. They also discussed about the joint operation in the Kacha area of Punjab and Sindh.

“The criminal elements in the Kacha area will be dealt with an iron hand. The operation will be brought to its logical end in the Kacha area,” it was agreed during the meeting.

“Pakistan consists of four federating units, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. Pakistan belongs to all of us. Everyone should work together for the development and prosperity of the country,” the Punjab CM Naqvi said, adding: “The need for unity and harmony is more than ever today. Pakistan will move forward with unity and consent.”

“For the promotion of inter-provincial harmony, everyone has to forget differences and stay united,” Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah said.

