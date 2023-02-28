AVN 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
BAFL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
BOP 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.5%)
DGKC 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
EPCL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.28%)
FFL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.11%)
HUBC 70.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.66%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
KAPCO 28.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.59%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.28%)
LOTCHEM 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
MLCF 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.7%)
NETSOL 74.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.88%)
OGDC 85.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.91%)
PAEL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 65.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.2%)
PRL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
TELE 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
TPLP 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.15%)
TRG 111.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 14,278 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.23%)
KSE100 40,784 Increased By 76.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,352 Increased By 25.7 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh CM discusses key issues with Punjab governor, CM

Recorder Report Published 28 Feb, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

LAHORE: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Monday the government is currently facing many challenges while some elements want to create anarchy and instability in the country.

He said this during a meeting with the Punjab Governor, Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman, here at Governor House on Monday. During the meeting, rehabilitation of flood victims in Sindh, promotion of education and political situation came under discussion.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said the government is facing the issue of rehabilitation of flood victims, economic and other challenges. In view of the situation, all political parties except one political party were of the view that the elections should be held at a same time in the whole country, he said.

The Sindh CM said that public transport facilities for the people of Sindh have been increased and the government is utilising all available resources for the welfare of the people.

Talking on the occasion, the governor said the coalition government took responsibility of the governmental affairs in a difficult situation but saved the country from bankruptcy. He said the need of the hour is to forge unity, inculcate the spirit of patriotism and strengthen democracy.

He said that a strong Pakistan should be the top priority of all of us. He said that there is a need to promote technical education for the development of the country, because technical education is the reliable source of human development, and the guarantor of national prosperity.

He said that there is a need to take stringent measures to reduce the number of out-of-school children.

Moreover, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah also met with the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and discussed matters of mutual interest and inter-provincial coordination.

Both the CMs agreed to further promote inter-provincial coordination and harmony. They also discussed about the joint operation in the Kacha area of Punjab and Sindh.

“The criminal elements in the Kacha area will be dealt with an iron hand. The operation will be brought to its logical end in the Kacha area,” it was agreed during the meeting.

“Pakistan consists of four federating units, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. Pakistan belongs to all of us. Everyone should work together for the development and prosperity of the country,” the Punjab CM Naqvi said, adding: “The need for unity and harmony is more than ever today. Pakistan will move forward with unity and consent.”

“For the promotion of inter-provincial harmony, everyone has to forget differences and stay united,” Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh CM flood victims Muhammad Balighur Rehman

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh CM discusses key issues with Punjab governor, CM

ADB team briefed about economic outlook

Financial year 2023-24: PD submits 102 uplift projects worth Rs298.5bn

PM orders action against hoarders, profiteers

25pc GST on luxury items: FBR will move a summary

PHL loans: IMF has issues with duration of additional surcharge: Dastgir

Punjab, KP elections: The question of interpretation of statute comes in

SBP decides to convene emergent MPC meeting this week

First digital census will begin tomorrow

First half of March: Fuel prices may be kept unchanged by adjusting PL

Ministers, advisers and special assistants to PM: ‘Foreign visits’ cost kitty Rs70m in year

Read more stories