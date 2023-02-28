AVN 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
BAFL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
BOP 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.5%)
DGKC 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
EPCL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.28%)
FFL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.11%)
HUBC 70.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.66%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
KAPCO 28.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.59%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.28%)
LOTCHEM 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
MLCF 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.7%)
NETSOL 74.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.88%)
OGDC 85.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.91%)
PAEL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 65.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.2%)
PRL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
TELE 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
TPLP 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.15%)
TRG 111.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 14,278 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.23%)
KSE100 40,784 Increased By 76.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,352 Increased By 25.7 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Sensitive Price Index: data firm yet sensitive

Published 28 Feb, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

EDITORIAL: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) computed on weekly basis to assess the price movement of 51 essential commodities collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country rose by 41.54 percent in the week ending 23 February 2023, reflecting a rise of 2.78 percent from the week before.

The SPI rise can be attributable to the decision effective 16 February to raise gas rates by a whopping 124 percent with domestic consumers using up to 100 cubic metres slapped with a 16.6 percent raise, fertilizer sector with a 46 percent raise, cement sector by 17.46 percent raise to be effective from 1 January 2023 onwards.

This decision no doubt accounts for a steady rise in the price of all perishable commodities produced in the country, including onion, by 372 percent in the week past. The rise in the budget deficit through post-October 2022 policy of extending unfunded electricity subsidies to exporters and cheaper credit to the farm sector (without stipulating that this be given only to the subsistence farmers) contributed massively to inflation.

However, the SPI rise is not attributable to three recent administrative decisions taken by the Shehbaz Sharif-led government in an attempt to revitalize the stalled International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) ninth review — a prerequisite for the disbursement of the next tranche as well as to unlock the pledged assistance from friendly countries as their implementation post-dates 23 February.

First, the Cabinet has also approved an additional surcharge of 3.39 rupees per unit, additional to the existing surcharge of 0.43 paisa per unit, applicable from March to June 2023; from July 1 onwards the government’s intent is to impose a surcharge of 1 rupee per unit plus the existing 0.43 paisa per unit surcharge.

This is reportedly a major lacuna in the stalled ninth review with the Fund insisting that the surcharge applicable from March to June be extended into next fiscal year and the government reportedly insisting on a phasing out of this surcharge.

It is important to note that the government has little if any leverage with the Fund, based on successive administrations’ sustained failure to implement the harsh structural reforms required and agreed during most of the previous 22 IMF programmes that account for the current economic impasse. In any event this measure would also have serious implications on what each rupee can buy but its impact would be from 1 March onwards.

Second, the 170 billion rupees mini-budget was approved by parliament on 20 February and signed by the President on 23 February, envisaging an across-the-board rise in the standard sales tax — from 17 to 25 percent on all luxury items and to 18 percent on non-luxury items — a tax which is not only inflationary but whose incidence on the relatively less well-to-do would be greater than on the rich, increase in federal excise duty on cigarettes, sugary drinks and cement.

The impact of these measures would be evident by the end of the current week and hence the rise in the price of cigarettes by 164.71 percent in the week ending 23 February is inexplicable.

Third, petroleum levy had been maxed out since November last year at 50 rupees per litre and in this context the rise in the price of petrol effective 15 February by 22.20 rupees per litre is due entirely to the rupee erosion subsequent to the de-control of the local currency effective 26 January 2023.

Had this disastrous policy of controlling the rupee’s external value not been in effect since October the rise in the price of petroleum and products would have been more gradual and perhaps more acceptable. As a consequence of which, transport costs would increase further and those goods transported from farm to market naturally witness a major rise.

Inflation would rise by at least 7 to 10 percentage points by the end of this week when these IMF-demanded measures become effective and in the event of any further delay in the ninth review, pressures would rise further driven by the rupee erosion due to declining foreign exchange reserves.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy inflation Sensitive Price Index FBR Sales Tax SPI Cement sector Prices of essential commodities fertilizer sector Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

Sensitive Price Index: data firm yet sensitive

ADB team briefed about economic outlook

Financial year 2023-24: PD submits 102 uplift projects worth Rs298.5bn

PM orders action against hoarders, profiteers

25pc GST on luxury items: FBR will move a summary

PHL loans: IMF has issues with duration of additional surcharge: Dastgir

Punjab, KP elections: The question of interpretation of statute comes in

SBP decides to convene emergent MPC meeting this week

First digital census will begin tomorrow

First half of March: Fuel prices may be kept unchanged by adjusting PL

Ministers, advisers and special assistants to PM: ‘Foreign visits’ cost kitty Rs70m in year

Read more stories