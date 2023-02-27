Wheat near five-week low as Black Sea supplies, US weather weigh

HAMBURG: Chicago wheat prices fell on Monday to trade close to five-week lows hit in the previous session, as low prices offered for Russian and other Black Sea wheat weighed on the market, along with forecasts of rain in US grain belts.

Expectations that the safe shipping agreement for Ukraine’s grain exports will be extended also pressured wheat prices. Soybeans and corn were little changed, supported by concern about crop losses after drought in Argentina.

Chicago Board of Trade most active wheat fell 0.5% to $7.17-1/4 a bushel by 1203 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Jan. 23 at $7.17 bushel on Friday.

Soybeans inched up 0.1% to $15.22 a bushel and corn was unchanged at $6.49-1/4 a bushel.

“Wheat is receiving downward pressure from cheap price offers for Russian wheat in the export market and also forecasts of rain in the US Plains this week,” said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager, adding that Russian wheat had been successful in recent international purchase tenders such as Egypt’s last week and could be offered cheaply again in tenders this week such as from Turkey.

Traders are waiting to hear about a possible extension of the Black Sea grain shipment deal allowing the export of Ukrainian crops. The agreement has increased competition for suppliers of wheat and corn and expires in March.

“There is a feeling in the market that Ukraine’s safe shipping agreement will be extended, with China the biggest importer of grains using the channel,” Ammermann said.

He added that forecasts for rain in the US Plains this week will be positive for US wheat crops and help relieve concerns about dryness.

“Concern about poor harvests in Argentina is supporting corn and soybeans today,” Ammermann said. “But markets still have a bearish feel because of the weight of record large Brazilian soybean crop expected to be offered in export markets cheaply.”