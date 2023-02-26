AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
Call for increasing wheat support price

Recorder Report Published 26 Feb, 2023 03:27am
ISLAMABAD: Growers have urged the provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to follow Sindh province and fix the support price of wheat for 2023 session.

In an interaction with the media on Saturday, Khan Faraz, an agriculture expert and grower stated that the Sindh Food Department issued a notification of wheat support price at Rs. 4000/- per 40 kg for the 2023 session. The decision to increase the support price from Rs. 2200/- per 40 kg was taken by the Sindh Cabinet. The support price for 100 kg bag of wheat has reached Rs. 10000/- as a result of this decision.

According to growers, it is a good decision by the Sindh Government to raise the support price of the grain, as it was already trading at higher rates in the open market and there was an increase in input prices.

