Sales tax, other issues: FBR invites textile exporters to a moot

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has invited all textile exporters to a moot at FBR headquarters on March 1, 2023 to deliberate and resolve the sales tax and income tax refund-related issues.

According to a tweet of the FBR on Sunday, the FBR is committed to resolving problems of exporters to enable them to enhance the country’s exports. The board has invited all textile exporters to resolve the refund issues to relieve the cash flow burden, FBR added.

Additionally, FBR has not stopped short of taking care of exporters’ liquidity problems and has issued refunds of Rs. 208 billion during the first seven months of the current financial year as against Rs. 183 billion during corresponding period of last year which is 14 percent more than the previous year’s issued refunds.

