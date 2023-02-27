AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
Australian exporters rekindle China ties amid diplomatic thaw

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2023 07:39am
SYDNEY: Two and a half years after Chinese trade restrictions hit Australian products from coal to wine, a diplomatic thaw between Beijing and Canberra has raised hopes for a revival of exports and spurred businesses to take steps to rebuild ties.

First imposed by China in 2020 after years of disputes over Huawei, espionage and COVID, a raft of official and unofficial “trade blockages” worth roughly A$20 billion ($14 billion) are showing signs of loosening under a concerted diplomatic effort that has seen the leaders, foreign ministers and trade ministers of both countries meet since November.

