AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.25%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
EPCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.83%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
HUBC 69.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
MLCF 24.72 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.52%)
NETSOL 74.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.87%)
OGDC 87.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.33%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.35%)
PRL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
SILK 0.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.65%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 111.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.76%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Trade resumes after key Afghan border crossing with Pakistan reopens

AFP Published February 25, 2023 Updated February 25, 2023 07:19pm
Follow us

JALALABAD: Trucks carrying food and pharmaceuticals crossed through a key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan after it reopened on Saturday, almost a week after Taliban authorities shut the busiest trading waypoint.

Relations between the two nations have soured since the Taliban took power in August 2021, with Islamabad accusing its neighbour of harbouring militant groups that have carried out strikes on its soil -- a charge Kabul denies.

There have been frequent flare-ups along the mostly mountainous dividing line splitting the countries -- which no Afghan government has ever recognised -- including sporadic gunfights and closures.

Torkham border crossing closed, residents report gunfire

The Torkham border crossing was reopened as of 6:00 am (0130 GMT) Saturday, Afghan customs official Muslim Khaksar said at the waypoint in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province.

"The border is now open from both sides for civilians as well as for traders," he said

"Trucks carrying rice, cement, construction material, medicines, and other edibles were sent to Afghanistan," a Pakistani customs official said, adding that lorries loaded with coal, vegetables and fruits had entered Pakistan.

Around 1,400 trucks on the Pakistan side were still waiting to cross into Afghanistan, he added.

Pakistani delegation reaches Kabul to discuss ‘security-related matters’

The crossing was closed by Afghan authorities late Sunday, who objected to what they said were new documentation rules restricting attendants of medical patients from entering Pakistan.

Pakistani officials never confirmed or denied a rule change.

A gunfight erupted at the crossing between border guards from the two countries on Monday morning, with both sides blaming each other for initiating the violence.

On Saturday, attendants were allowed to enter Pakistan after showing their Afghan identity cards, the Pakistani customs official said.

Both nations are in economic turmoil, with Afghanistan reeling from a drop-off in aid after the fall of the US-backed government, and Pakistan hammered by ballooning energy prices and a foreign exchange crisis.

Security forces clear Karachi police office, terrorists killed

Since the Taliban's return, Pakistan has witnessed a rise in attacks on its soil, especially in the regions bordering Afghanistan.

But two separate attacks in January and February in the major cities of Peshawar and Karachi killed dozens of people -- mostly police -- and were linked to the Pakistani Taliban, which has deep ties with its Afghan namesake.

On Wednesday, a high-level delegation from Pakistan visited Kabul to discuss ways to counter the threat of militant attacks.

TTP warns of more attacks against police

Pakistan Afghanistan Afghan Taliban Torkham border Afghanistan's economy Afghanistan's GDP

Comments

1000 characters

Trade resumes after key Afghan border crossing with Pakistan reopens

IMF flags debt restructuring hurdles for distressed economies

Dar directs authorities to fast-track execution of overseas Pakistanis housing projects

Energy Conservation Plan: DCs in Sindh asked to furnish compliance report

Zahir Shah appointed as acting NAB chairman

At least 13 die in traffic accident on Multan-Sukkur Motorway

China urges Russia-Ukraine talks, UN supports no nukes clause

Iran still seeking to kill Trump, general says

India’s push to regulate crypto gains IMF, US support at G20

Kazakhstan backs China's Ukraine plan before Blinken visit

Read more stories