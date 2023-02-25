LHC informed: SAs, advisors to PM not part of cabinet

LAHORE: A law officer on Friday told the Lahore High Court that special assistants and advisors to the Prime Minister (PM) were not part of the cabinet and they attended its meetings only on a special invitation.

He further stated before the court that the Constitution did not deal with the appointment of the advisors as they were appointed under the rules of business.

The court was hearing a petition challenging the appointments of the special assistants and the advisors to the PM adjourned the proceedings for further arguments till March 06.

The court observed that there might be a limit to the numbers of the advisors if there was a limit to the appointment of the ministers.

The court further observed that elected representatives were supposed to be the part of the government in a parliamentary system.

“May be the government appoints advisors and assistants for their experience in a relevant field,” the court added.

The petitioner argued that the members of the cabinet could not be beyond 42 but the strength of the sitting cabinet was 85. He said the country was facing a financial crisis and could not bear the burden of an oversized cabinet.

He asked the court to direct the federal government to cut the size of its cabinet and also the numbers of the advisors and special assistants.

