Feb 25, 2023
Pink Residency corruption case: AC issues non-bailable arrest warrant for accused

Fazal Sher Published February 25, 2023 Updated February 25, 2023 07:13am
ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Friday, issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for an accused of the Pink Residency corruption case regarding the illegal regularisation of land for not appearing before it.

The Accountability Court-II judge, Nasir Javed Rana, while hearing the case issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for an accused, Aftab Ahmed Memon for not appearing before the court.

The other accused of the case include Abdul Ghani Majeed, Khawaja Anwar Majeed, Abdul Jabbar Memon, Muhammad Shabbir, and others.

The court during the previous hearing fixed March 8 for the announcement of its reserved judgment on the petitions of the accused in which they challenged the territorial jurisdiction of the court, in view of the amendments made by the coalition government to the NAB law.

The NAB filed a Pink Residency case against Omni Group Abdul Ghani Majid and 16 others. The reference pertains to a project, “Pink Residency” in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area. The accused had been allegedly involved in the illegal regularisation of two plots in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

One of the plots measured 23 acres of land, while the other was seven acres. The anti-graft body has alleged that financial transactions related to the illegally-regularised plots were conducted through fake bank accounts.

The NAB estimates that the illegal land regularisation and consequent sale caused a loss of Rs 4 billion to the national exchequer.

