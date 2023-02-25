22nd ITCN Asia Int’l IT & Telecom Show held

ISLAMABAD: More than 200 companies are participating in the three days, 22nd ITCN Asia International IT and Telecom Show, held in Islamabad.

There is participation not only from the domestic industry but also from different countries. More than 200 companies are here and 20+ knowledge sessions will be taking place in three days.

Executive Vice President of Global Business Development, Omar El Gammal said, "We are proud to participate at the ITCN Asia, and it is a pleasure witnessing the potential offered in Pakistan's Fintech space.

Since its inception, Paymob has been committed to enabling merchants to accept payments customized to meet their unique business needs. Paymob makes the process of growing a business in the digital economy simple, seamless, and agile. We aim to deliver the most innovative financial technology products to merchants of all sizes, whilst serving as Pakistan’s most secure, trusted, and comprehensive payments infrastructure."

He further said that "Paymob serves all types of businesses, be it brick-and-mortar or online enterprises, and facilitates them to collect swift and seamless settlements."

"With Pakistan being largely underserved with an estimate of only 90,000 POS devices in circulation, there is incredible potential to bring about a digital revolution in the payments ecosystem. This will not only help merchants optimize their operations, but also enable them scale their business," he added.

