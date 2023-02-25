AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.25%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
EPCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.83%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
HUBC 69.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
MLCF 24.72 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.52%)
NETSOL 74.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.87%)
OGDC 87.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.33%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.35%)
PRL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
SILK 0.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.65%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 111.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.76%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

22nd ITCN Asia Int’l IT & Telecom Show held

Recorder Report Published 25 Feb, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: More than 200 companies are participating in the three days, 22nd ITCN Asia International IT and Telecom Show, held in Islamabad.

There is participation not only from the domestic industry but also from different countries. More than 200 companies are here and 20+ knowledge sessions will be taking place in three days.

Executive Vice President of Global Business Development, Omar El Gammal said, "We are proud to participate at the ITCN Asia, and it is a pleasure witnessing the potential offered in Pakistan's Fintech space.

Since its inception, Paymob has been committed to enabling merchants to accept payments customized to meet their unique business needs. Paymob makes the process of growing a business in the digital economy simple, seamless, and agile. We aim to deliver the most innovative financial technology products to merchants of all sizes, whilst serving as Pakistan’s most secure, trusted, and comprehensive payments infrastructure."

He further said that "Paymob serves all types of businesses, be it brick-and-mortar or online enterprises, and facilitates them to collect swift and seamless settlements."

"With Pakistan being largely underserved with an estimate of only 90,000 POS devices in circulation, there is incredible potential to bring about a digital revolution in the payments ecosystem. This will not only help merchants optimize their operations, but also enable them scale their business," he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Omar El Gammal ITCN Asia IT and Telecom

Comments

1000 characters

22nd ITCN Asia Int’l IT & Telecom Show held

SBP injects Rs1.8trn into market

$700m Chinese loan lands in SBP account

Pakistan, US for more dialogue to deepen economic ties

Inclusion in bench on polls: 2 judges attract objections

De-notified on 6 seats: IK retains NA-45 Kurram seat

Equipment import: IPPs seek amendment to SBP’s circular

Elimination of terrorism linked to economic recovery, political stability

G20 tussles overc war as West steps up sanctions

CCP actively investigating key sectors: MoF advertises 4 vacant positions of members

Anomaly in excise duty: Illegal cigarette trade will get a big boost

Read more stories