Remaining PSL 8 matches could be moved to Karachi

BR Web Desk Published 24 Feb, 2023 06:36pm
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to move the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to Karachi following a reported financial dispute with the interim Punjab government.

The dispute concerns the split of security costs for hosting the tournament. The provincial government is reportedly demanding Rs450 million for matches held or to be held in Punjab, i.e., Multan, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

However, the cricket board, which had an agreement to pay Rs50 million with the previous government that dissolved in January, is reluctant to pay this amount.

The PCB is also willing to pay Rs50 million for catering in Punjab, too, but is reluctant to foot the bill for security, which it believes is the responsibility of the provincial government.

PCB’s Management Committee chief Najam Sethi and the PSL franchise owners held an emergency meeting on Friday, in which it was decided that no additional payment would be made to the provincial government.

They also set a 24-hour ultimatum for the interim government to withdraw its decision, or else the matches would be moved to Karachi.

Karachi becomes the natural alternative because the Sindh government does not require the PCB to pay a share of the security costs and only requires remuneration for catering to security personnel. That cost is understood to be around Rs30 million.

As per the original PSL schedule, Karachi was to host nine PSL games this season with its last scheduled game on February 26, before the action moves to Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Rawalpindi is scheduled to host 11 PSL 8 matches this season, while the all-important playoffs and final of the tournament are scheduled to be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The final will be played on March 19.

