AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.22%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.93%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
FCCL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
FFL 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.63%)
FLYNG 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
GGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
HUBC 70.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.08%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.81%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.9%)
MLCF 24.67 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.31%)
NETSOL 73.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-3.66%)
OGDC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PAEL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.41%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.45%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.38%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.7%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
TRG 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-2.65%)
UNITY 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US beefs up Russia sanctions on Ukraine invasion anniversary

AFP Published 24 Feb, 2023 05:59pm
Follow us

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday announced sweeping sanctions aimed at increasing economic pain for Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and sharpening efforts to crack down on Moscow’s ability to evade existing restrictions.

The new sanctions, which target sectors including banks, mining, and the defense industry, will hit “over 200 individuals and entities, including both Russian and third-country actors across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East that are supporting Russia’s war effort,” the White House said.

Among those subject to new sanctions – which come on top of multiple layers of previous measures imposed over the last 12 months – will be “a dozen Russian financial institutions, in alignment with allies and partners, as well as Russian officials and proxy authorities illegitimately operating in Ukraine.”

The White House said it was hitting Russia’s defense and high-tech sectors, including a crackdown on efforts to evade existing sanctions.

US to impose ‘sweeping’ sanctions on Russia over Ukraine war: White House

The US Department of Commerce would be imposing export controls on nearly 90 Russian and third country companies, including in China, “for engaging in sanction evasion and backfill activities in support of Russia’s defense sector,” the White House said.

Targeted companies will be banned from “purchasing items, such as semiconductors, whether made in the US or with certain US technology or software abroad.”

Also in the crosshairs for economic penalties is the Russian metals and mining sector.

“Today’s action will result in increased tariffs on more than 100 Russian metals, minerals, and chemical products worth approximately $2.8 billion to Russia. It will also significantly increase costs for aluminum that was smelted or cast in Russia to enter the US market,” the White House said.

G7 finance ministers to discuss more Russia sanctions

The measure will “counter harm” that has been caused to US producers by Russia’s invasion, the White House said.

The White House added that the latest measures against Russia were rolled out “in coordination with G7 partners and allies.”

The G7 countries, which were holding a virtual summit on Friday to mark the one year anniversary of Russia launching its invasion of Ukraine, will announce a new body known as the Enforcement Coordination Mechanism to block attempts at circumventing existing sanctions.

The body will be chaired by the United States in its first year, the White House said.

Russia sanctions Russian troops Russia's invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

US beefs up Russia sanctions on Ukraine invasion anniversary

Robust trade relations between US, Pakistan 'more important than ever': US State Dept

Rupee continues recovery against US dollar, closes tad below 260

Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign $1bn trade deal

PTI's 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' enters third day

Punjab, KPK polls: Supreme Court adjourns hearing till Monday

Pakistan will need another IMF programme in June: Dr Murtaza Syed

KSE-100 falls 0.32% as IMF programme remains hanging in balance

Gujrat ATC issues Rana Sanaullah's arrest warrant

After over 20 years, Pakistani brothers released from Guantanamo, sent home

HBL announces profit before tax of Rs77bn in 2022, up 24% YoY

Read more stories