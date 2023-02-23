AVN 65.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
BAFL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.79%)
BOP 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
CNERGY 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
DFML 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.63%)
DGKC 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.48%)
EPCL 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FCCL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.47%)
FFL 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.56%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.83%)
HUBC 67.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.33%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.16%)
MLCF 23.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.71%)
NETSOL 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.14%)
OGDC 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.87%)
PAEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.21%)
PPL 68.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-3.11%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.36%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.3%)
TELE 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
TPLP 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.49%)
TRG 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.29%)
UNITY 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.43%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.97%)
BR100 4,081 Decreased By -41.9 (-1.02%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -215.5 (-1.47%)
KSE100 40,840 Decreased By -327.8 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,407 Decreased By -121.3 (-0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

G7 finance ministers to discuss more Russia sanctions

AFP Published 23 Feb, 2023 12:28pm
<p>This handout photo taken and released by India’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) on February 22, 2023 shows a general view of attendees during the second meeting of the G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies under India’s G20 Presidency in Bengaluru. Photo: AFP</p>

This handout photo taken and released by India’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) on February 22, 2023 shows a general view of attendees during the second meeting of the G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies under India’s G20 Presidency in Bengaluru. Photo: AFP
Follow us

BENGALURU: Group of Seven finance ministers were due to discuss on Thursday possible fresh sanctions against Moscow and more support for Ukraine, a day ahead of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion.

The measures imposed have so far succeeded in practically halving Russia’s oil revenues, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said ahead of the talks in Bengaluru, India.

They have “totally disorganised value chains in Russia, notably in industries as strategic as aeronautics and automobiles”, Le Maire told reporters.

He said the meeting involving US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen should also discuss a fresh $16 billion International Monetary Fund package for Ukraine over four years.

A senior US official said last week that the United States and its G7 allies planned to unveil “a big new package of sanctions” around the February 24 anniversary, including measures to crack down on the evasion of existing sanctions.

“We are seeing the Russians get quite clever – everything from importing laptops and refrigerators through third countries, including sometimes our own countries, which they then strip-mine for chips and other things that go into their war machine,” said Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs.

But it was unclear what fresh measures, if any, the ministers would agree on in India.

German officials played down expectations that any decisions on sanctions would be made at the meeting.

It comes ahead of a gathering of G20 finance chiefs and central bank heads on Friday and Saturday in Bengaluru to discuss the dire economic effects of the war and possible debt relief for poorer nations.

About 15 percent of low-income countries are in “debt distress”, the IMF said. A record 349 million people in 79 countries face “acute food insecurity”.

Any discussion on Ukraine is awkward for host India, which has not condemned the invasion. India wants to avoid the word “war” in any final statement, Bloomberg News reported.

It was unclear what level of involvement Russia would have in the wider G20 meeting. German officials said no high-ranking Russian representative will be present.

A meeting of G20 foreign ministers in New Delhi on March 1-2 could be tense, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expected to attend alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Ukraine G20 G7 Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

G7 finance ministers to discuss more Russia sanctions

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Punjab, KPK polls: Supreme Court set to begin suo motu hearing

Rs346.745bn bids received at auction for MTBs: Interest rate on short-term govt papers soars to 19.95pc

Forex reserves to get much-needed boost: China lends a hand amid IMF procrastination

India’s troubled Adani invests in bankrupt Sri Lanka

Pakistan seeks breakthrough in high-level US trade talks

Govt announces steps to correct fiscal imbalances

PPIB tells govt: Sinosure reluctant to insure any new power project

Govt, KE ink deal to settle Rs312.7m dispute

Read more stories