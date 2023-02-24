AVN 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
BAFL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
DFML 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
DGKC 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.09%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.4%)
FFL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.61%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 69.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.84%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
KAPCO 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.91%)
LOTCHEM 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.97%)
MLCF 25.01 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (4.73%)
NETSOL 75.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.51%)
OGDC 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
PPL 66.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.99%)
PRL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.49%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.22%)
TPLP 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.52%)
TRG 111.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-2.03%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,078 Increased By 1.5 (0.04%)
BR30 14,390 Decreased By -26 (-0.18%)
KSE100 40,875 Increased By 36.8 (0.09%)
KSE30 15,404 Decreased By -3.7 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany to pursue $5.2bn submarine deal with India during Scholz trip: sources

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2023 01:43pm
Follow us

NEW DELHI/BERLIN: Germany will pursue a $5.2 billion deal with India to jointly build six conventional submarines in the country during Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Feb. 25-26 visit, two Indian and two German sources said.

The naval project is the latest attempt by a Western military manufacturing power to wean New Delhi away from its dependance on Russia for military hardware.

India is desperate to replace its ageing submarine fleet, with 11 of its 16 conventional submarines more than two decades old, and as it seeks to counter China’s growing presence in the Indian Ocean.

India urges focus on ‘most vulnerable’ at G20 meeting, avoids mention of war

The Indian Navy also has two indigenous nuclear-powered submarines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government wants India to manufacture more weapons at home in collaboration with foreign partners after decades of being one of the world’s largest arms importers.

The submarine project, for which Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) is one of two international bidders, will be discussed between the two countries during Scholz’s trip and Berlin would support the deal, one source said.

Under the deal, a foreign submarine manufacturer will have to partner with an Indian company to build the submarines in India.

The foreign company will also need to transfer a niche technology for fuel-cell based Air Independent Propulsion (AIP), a clause that has been a sore point for most foreign firms.

France’s Naval Group had pulled out of the project just ahead of Modi’s visit to Paris in May 2022, citing its inability to meet conditions listed by the Indian government in 2021.

Russia’s Rosoboronexport and Spain’s Navantia Group are also not in the fray anymore, said a source in India’s defence ministry who did not want to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

That leaves German TKMS, which just signed a contract for jointly building six submarines with Norway, and Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co Ltd of South Korea in contention.

The Indian foreign and defence ministries did not respond to requests for comment. The German government and TKMS declined to comment.

An Indian diplomatic source told Reuters that India has asked Germany for an assurance for joint manufacturing for the submarines, not just supply-side support.

Another official from the Indian foreign ministry said that “Scholz was determined to reinvigorate trade and defence ties with India”.

Such a deal would probably find the support of the German government, people in government in Berlin said. Although there is no formal decision, the coalition government has relaxed the arms export policy for India and in the beginning of February allowed the export of a package of military equipment.

“We would like to continue doing so,” said a German government official. “India is for a good part dependent on Russian arms. It cannot be in our interest that this remains the case.”

India Germany Olaf Scholz submarine deal

Comments

1000 characters

Germany to pursue $5.2bn submarine deal with India during Scholz trip: sources

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Robust trade relations between US, Pakistan 'more important than ever': US State Dept

Punjab, KPK polls: Supreme Court adjourns hearing till Monday

Gujrat ATC issues Rana Sanaullah's arrest warrant

China debt: FO seeks to ease US concerns

March to September 2023: PD proposes load management plan

India urges focus on ‘most vulnerable’ at G20 meeting, avoids mention of war

Industries/sectors earning over Rs300m: SC directs payment of 4pc super tax within a week

Import of luxury items ST: FBR empowered to impose higher rate of 25pc

Debt and debt instruments: Profit on debt and capital gains given tax exemption

Read more stories