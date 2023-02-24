AVN 64.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BAFL 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
DGKC 40.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
EPCL 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.61%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUBC 70.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.86%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
KEL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.97%)
MLCF 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.8%)
NETSOL 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.19%)
OGDC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PAEL 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
PPL 67.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.52%)
PRL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.38%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.49%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.22%)
TPLP 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
TRG 112.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.34%)
UNITY 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,075 Decreased By -1.3 (-0.03%)
BR30 14,386 Decreased By -29.4 (-0.2%)
KSE100 40,840 Increased By 1.4 (0%)
KSE30 15,395 Decreased By -13.2 (-0.09%)
Feb 24, 2023
Nikkei rebounds from one-month low on chip stocks, BOJ outlook

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2023 08:52am
TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose the most in a month on Friday, rebounding from a one-month low hit in the previous session, as chip-related stocks surged and the incoming Bank of Japan governor backed the current easy policy.

The Nikkei had gained 1.09% to 27,398.78 by the midday recess, after earlier rising as much as 1.33%. That followed a dip to the lowest since Jan. 23 at 27,046.08 on Wednesday. Japanese markets were closed on Thursday for a national holiday.

Friday’s gains were lopsided, with chip industry giants Tokyo Electron and Advantest contributing about half of the Nikkei’s total 294-point gain. Tokyo Electron and Advantest advanced 6.12% and 7.82%, respectively, after U.S. peer Nvidia forecast better-than-expected quarterly sales.

Japan’s Nikkei ends at 1-month low amid political, rate-hike worries

Of the Nikkei’s 225 components, 166 rose, 54 fell and five were flat.

BOJ governor nominee Kazuo Ueda started several hours of lower house testimony by saying that the current BOJ policy was “appropriate” and “necessary”, although he added that “if the underlying outlook for prices improves further, we will have no choice but to think about policy normalisation.”

Earlier in the day, data showed Japan’s consumer inflation hit a 41-year high in January.

Bank shares underperformed on the idea of low yields for longer, with the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s banking sector subindex declining 0.31%.

The broader Topix - which is heavier with financial stocks compared with the predominance of tech shares in the Nikkei - rose a more modest 0.57% to 1,986.43.

The TSE’s worst performing sector was pharma, dropping 1.1% after U.S. peer Moderna refrained from raising annual sales forecasts for its COVID-19 vaccines.

Drugmakers made up two of the Nikkei’s three worst-performing stocks, with Daiichi Sankyo losing 2.22% and Takeda dropping 2.19%.

The Nikkei was staring at a second straight weekly loss, down 0.42% from last Friday. The Topix was on track for a 0.28% weekly slide.

