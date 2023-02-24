AVN 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
BAFL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
DFML 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
DGKC 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.09%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.4%)
FFL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.61%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 69.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.84%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
KAPCO 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.91%)
LOTCHEM 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.97%)
MLCF 25.01 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (4.73%)
NETSOL 75.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.51%)
OGDC 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
PPL 66.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.99%)
PRL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.49%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.22%)
TPLP 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.52%)
TRG 111.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-2.03%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,078 Increased By 1.5 (0.04%)
BR30 14,390 Decreased By -26 (-0.18%)
KSE100 40,875 Increased By 36.8 (0.09%)
KSE30 15,404 Decreased By -3.7 (-0.02%)
Nikkei climbs most in a month on chip stocks, BOJ outlook

Reuters Published February 24, 2023 Updated February 24, 2023 11:47am
TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average posted its biggest jump in a month on Friday, rebounding from a one-month low hit in the previous session, as chip-related stocks surged and the incoming Bank of Japan governor backed the current easy policy.

The Nikkei ended up 1.29% at 27,453.48, tracking sideways in the afternoon session after climbing steadily in the morning. The index had dipped to the lowest since Jan. 23 at 27,046.08 on Wednesday. Japanese markets were closed on Thursday for a national holiday.

Japan’s Nikkei ends at 1-month low amid political, rate-hike worries

Friday’s gains were lopsided, with chip industry giants Tokyo Electron and Advantest contributing nearly half of the Nikkei’s total 349-point gain. Advantest was the Nikkei’s top performer, up 8.22%, followed by Tokyo Electron’s 7.13% advance, after U.S. peer Nvidia forecast better-than-expected quarterly sales.

The broader Topix rose a more modest 0.67% to 1,986.43.

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor nominee Kazuo Ueda started several hours of lower house testimony, saying that the current BOJ policy was “appropriate” and “necessary”, although he added that “if the underlying outlook for prices improves further, we will have no choice but to think about policy normalisation.”

Earlier in the day, data showed Japan’s consumer inflation hit a 41-year high in January.

“He’s dovish, as expected - or at least he’s not saying anything specific about a policy change,” Nomura Securities strategist Naka Matsuzawa said.

“I think he’s intentionally doing that so that the market will calm down a little bit about policy change expectations.”

The idea of low rates for longer lifted the Nikkei’s real estate sector by 2.19% to make it the top performer, while the same outlook sent the banking sector to a 0.67% slide.

But the session’s gains couldn’t save the Nikkei from a second straight weekly loss, dropping 0.22%. The Topix posted a 0.18% weekly slide.

BOJ Japan’s Nikkei share

