Cotton spot rate firm amid slow trading activity

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 24 Feb, 2023 06:00am
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,500 per 40 kg.

He also told that 200 bales of Ghotki, 200 bales of Sarhad were sold at Rs 19,200 per maund, 200 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 600 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Khan Pur were sold at Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 200 bales of Chichawatni, 600 bales of DG Khan, 400 bales of Layyah and 400 bales of Tounsa Shareef were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund,

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 345 per kg.

Cotton cotton market Cotton rate rate of cotton in Sindh rate of cotton in Punjab

