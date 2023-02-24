AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
Alvi calls for steps to ensure early detection of cancer cases

Recorder Report Published 24 Feb, 2023 06:00am
PESHAWAR: President Dr Arif Alvi has underlined the need for creating mass awareness against non-communicable diseases and an active role of all stakeholders, including political leadership and media, in this regard.

He was speaking as chief guest during the third International Public Health Conference on “Breaking the manacle: non-communicable diseases” here at the Khyber Medical University (KMU) on Thursday.

The president said that most of the diseases including cancer were non-communicable and if diagnosed and treated at an early stage could save lives. He said lung cancer was also curable if diagnosed timely, and the late diagnoses and treatment could prove fatal.

He said that Pakistan had achieved great successes against fatal corona virus after taking solid preventive measures, which was widely appreciated.

He suggested that special programmes should be aired and broadcasted on media especially during morning shows for public awareness about causes and treatment of communicable and non-communicable diseases for a healthy and prosperous society.

Alvi called for implementation of the already existing health policies in letter and spirit to save many lives including mothers and children.

“We have all the required policies but lack implementation,” he maintained.

He said the rapidly increasing population was exerting extraordinary pressure on the economy and national resources, adding that about nine million pregnancies were being reported annually in the country including about 50 percent unwanted pregnancies.

He advised the doctors to do intellectual exercises and convince their patients during the treatment process for a healthy and prosperous Pakistan.

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali, Advisor to the Caretaker Chief Minister, Dr Abid Jamil, Vice Chancellor KMU, Dr Ziaul Haq and others concerned were present.

