Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (February 23, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 267.00
Open Offer Rs 270.00
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Feb 24
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Feb 24
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
375
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Feb 24
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Feb 24
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Feb 24
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Feb 24
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
66.16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Feb 24
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
381.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Feb 24
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Feb 24
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
6.66
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Feb 24
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
57.89
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 24
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
14,163,476
▲ 0.00
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Feb 24
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
10,480,725
▲ 0.00
|
Kot Addu Power / Feb 24
Kot Addu Power Company Limited(KAPCO)
|
9,688,154
▲ 0.00
|
Hub Power Co. / Feb 24
The Hub Power Company Limited(HUBC)
|
7,936,319
▲ 0.00
|
Dewan Motors / Feb 24
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited(DFML)
|
6,886,000
▲ 0.00
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Feb 24
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
5,525,692
▲ 0.00
|
Faysal Bank / Feb 24
Faysal Bank Limited(FABL)
|
5,177,873
▲ 0.00
|
Unity Foods Ltd / Feb 24
Unity Foods Limited(UNITY)
|
4,760,718
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Feb 24
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
4,693,330
▲ 0.00
|
Sui South Gas / Feb 24
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
4,666,927
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 23
|
262.95
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 23
|
260.95
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 23
|
134.42
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 23
|
0.93
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 23
|
1.20
|
Euro to USD / Feb 23
|
1.06
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 23
|
4.56
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 23
|
4012.32
|
India Sensex / Feb 23
|
59605.80
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 23
|
27104.32
|
Nasdaq / Feb 23
|
11590.40
|
Hang Seng / Feb 23
|
20351.35
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 23
|
7907.72
|
Dow Jones / Feb 23
|
33153.91
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 23
|
15475.69
|
France CAC40 / Feb 23
|
7317.69
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 23
|
75.59
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 23
|
20035
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 23
|
168124
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 23
|
1822.29
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 23
|
82.16
