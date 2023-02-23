AVN 65.78 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
CNERGY 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.38%)
DFML 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.56%)
DGKC 41.58 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.69%)
EPCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.73%)
FFL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.85%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.63%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
HUBC 68.34 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (4.16%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.39%)
KAPCO 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.22%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.73%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 24.03 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (9.68%)
NETSOL 77.94 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.48%)
OGDC 90.78 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.18%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 70.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.34%)
PRL 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.48%)
SILK 0.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (6.1%)
SNGP 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.91%)
TELE 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.89%)
TPLP 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 116.52 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (3.76%)
UNITY 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.47%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.57%)
BR100 4,121 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.05%)
BR30 14,617 Decreased By -0.6 (-0%)
KSE100 41,168 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 15,528 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England’s Stokes to leave IPL early for Ireland Test and Ashes

Reuters Published 23 Feb, 2023 08:56am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

England’s Ben Stokes will leave the Indian Premier League (IPL) early to prepare for a one-off Test against Ireland in June and the subsequent Ashes series against Australia, the star all-rounder has said.

England Test captain Stokes skipped last year’s IPL but was sold to Chennai Super Kings for a staggering $1.96 million in December’s auction.

The IPL final is scheduled on May 28, while England host Ireland in a one-off Test at the Lord’s from June 1 and begin their home Ashes campaign in Edgbaston on June 16.

“Yes, I’ll play,” Stokes said of the Ireland match.

“I’ll be making sure that I give myself enough time to get back and play that game.”

Several of his England team mates, who have been picked up by IPL sides, will also have to make a decision though Stokes hinted some of them could be allowed to miss the Ireland game.

“I’ll probably get round the individuals and ask them what they want to be ready for the Ashes, because those five games are obviously the big ones of the summer, and you’ve got to think about what lads want,” Stokes said in Wellington.

“It’s just one of those where you have to weigh up the options of what the individual person actually wants out of that week, versus do we really need to play that one.”

England’s managing director of men’s cricket, Rob Key, accepted it was becoming difficult for their non-contracted players to turn down “life-changing” deals from franchises to play bilateral cricket.

“At the moment, we can’t physically get our strongest team to every single game England play,” Key told Wisden Cricket Monthly.

“You’re talking $500,000 or $600,000 for a few weeks’ work, in some cases. If you’re not on a central contract then the difference is huge.

“There’s not a person in the world that would actually sit there and go, ‘do you know what, I’m not bothered about that amount of money’. You’re talking about life-changing amounts of money.”

IPL Ben Stokes

Comments

1000 characters

England’s Stokes to leave IPL early for Ireland Test and Ashes

Rs346.745bn bids received at auction for MTBs: Interest rate on short-term govt papers soars to 19.95pc

Pakistan seeks breakthrough in high-level US trade talks

Govt announces steps to correct fiscal imbalances

PPIB tells govt: Sinosure reluctant to insure any new power project

Govt, KE ink deal to settle Rs312.7m dispute

Punjab, KP polls: CJP takes suo motu notice of delay

ECP fails to take decision on election date

Oct-Dec QTA for Discos: Nepra agrees to approve Re0.5/unit hike in tariff

Kazakh President to visit Pakistan after 20 years

NTDC completes Bolan-Gwadar transmission line

Read more stories