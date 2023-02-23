AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.44%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
BOP 4.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DFML 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.15%)
DGKC 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.28%)
EPCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.73%)
FFL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.63%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
HUBC 68.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.39%)
KAPCO 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.52%)
KEL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.92%)
NETSOL 78.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.63%)
OGDC 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.55%)
PRL 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.48%)
SILK 0.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (6.1%)
SNGP 42.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.38%)
TELE 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.89%)
TPLP 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.52%)
UNITY 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.57%)
BR100 4,121 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.05%)
BR30 14,617 Decreased By -0.6 (-0%)
KSE100 41,168 Increased By 0.6 (0%)
KSE30 15,530 Increased By 2 (0.01%)
Feb 23, 2023
Oil prices edge higher, pause from six-day losing streak

Reuters Published February 23, 2023 Updated February 23, 2023 08:08am
Oil prices rose slightly in thin Asian trade on Thursday, pausing from a six-day losing streak fed by mounting concerns that more aggressive interest rate increases by central banks could pressure economic growth and fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rose 2 cents to $80.62 per barrel by 0110 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) rose 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $74.04 a barrel.

Minutes from the latest US Federal Reserve meeting showed that a majority of Fed officials agreed the risks of high inflation remained a key factor shaping monetary policy and warranted continued rate hikes until it was controlled.

Oil falls on fuel demand worries ahead of U.S. Fed comments

Oil has also been pressured by signs of further crude inventory builds.

US crude oil and fuel inventories rose by 9.9 million barrels last week, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Wednesday.

US oil inventories have climbed every week since mid-December, stoking investor worries about demand.

A Reuters poll had forecast a 2.1 million barrel increase in crude stockpiles last week. Official data from the US Energy Information Administration is due on Thursday at 1600 GMT.

